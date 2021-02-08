Left Menu

Online retailer Boohoo buys 3 fashion brands from Arcadia

The deal did not include the brands 214 remaining U.K. shops, which will close, and around 2,450 employees were told Monday that their jobs have been axed.Arcadia was long one of the biggest players in British retail, but it has struggled with a shift in shoppers behaviour in recent years and the pandemic has dealt a final blow to the business.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:51 IST
Online retailer Boohoo buys 3 fashion brands from Arcadia

British online fashion retailer Boohoo has bought three clothing brands owned by the collapsed Arcadia retail group for 25.2 million pounds (USD 34.5 million).

Boohoo bought the inventory and online businesses of the Arcadia brands - Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton. The deal did not include the brands' 214 remaining U.K. shops, which will close, and around 2,450 employees were told Monday that their jobs have been axed.

Arcadia was long one of the biggest players in British retail, but it has struggled with a shift in shoppers' behaviour in recent years and the pandemic has dealt a final blow to the business. The group entered administration in December, putting thousands of jobs on the line. Last week online fashion giant Asos signed a 330-million-pound deal to buy Arcadia brands Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT. The brands will continue to be sold online, but the shops will close. Administrators have now sold all of Arcadia's brands, raising around 500 million pounds to pay off creditors. Boohoo, which was founded in 2006, last month also bought the brand and website of Debenhams, a 240-year-old chain of British department stores that had been struggling for years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC to hear Times Now's suit against News Laundry on Feb 22

The Bombay High Court on Mondayposted for February 22 hearing on a defamation suit filed bytelevision news channel Times Now against News Laundrywebsite, accusing the portal of running programmes thatallegedly defame the channel.The news ch...

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Power Minister RK Singh visits Tapovan, says rescue efforts on

Union Power Minister RK Singh visited Chamoli on Monday to review the situation after Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project suffered heavy damage following avalanche and flash floods on Sunday. The minister said that efforts are on to rescue...

Nepal-India border issue should be resolved through serious diplomatic efforts and dialogue: Oli

Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that the border issue with India should be resolved through serious diplomatic efforts and political dialogue on the basis of facts and evidence, equality, dignity and justice, instead of bowing...

SC refuses to hear plea on removal of disparity in pension benefits of armed forces

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking removal of disparity in pension benefits to the armed forces personnel under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Defence.A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021