Left Menu

DPSUs BEML, GRSE and MIDHANI set for disinvestment: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:40 IST
DPSUs BEML, GRSE and MIDHANI set for disinvestment: Govt

Defence public sector undertakings BEML, GRSE Ltd and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd are set for disinvestment, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The defence ministry is aiming at divesting parts of the state-run defence sector companies to enhance their efficiency in sync with the government's broader objective of boosting indigenous production of military hardware and weapon systems.

''Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) set for disinvestment are BEML Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI),'' Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

He said the policy of disinvestment of minority stake without transfer of management control is being followed for priority sector including DPSUs to unlock value and promote public ownership.

''Policy of disinvestment of minority stake without transfer of management control is being followed for priority sector including defence PSUs to unlock value, promote public ownership, to meet the minimum public shareholding norms of SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and for ensuring higher degree of accountability,'' Naik said ''For non-priority sector where competitive markets have come of age, the policy of strategic disinvestment is followed,'' he added.

BEML, established in 1964, manufactures a wide range of products relating to sectors like defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure.

According to the BEML's website, the company's products are exported to more than 67 countries besides supplies to various domestic entities.

GRSE is a shipbuilding company that operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. It primarily caters to the shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited produces various super alloys, steel components and other materials for defence and other strategic sectors.

To a separate question, Naik said investments of around Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 900 crore have been reported for the Uttar Pradesh defence industrial corridor and the Tamil Nadu defence industrial corridor respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MoD signs contract with BEL for procuring of ship-borne software-defined radio system

The defence ministry on Monday signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited BEL to procure a software-defined radio tactical ship-borne system worth over Rs 1,000 crore, according to an official statement.The procurement of SDR-Tac sof...

Johnson confident in COVID-19 vaccines as South Africa pauses AstraZeneca rollout

London UK, February 8 ANISputnik The UK government is very confident about the effectiveness of all the COVID-19 vaccines that the country has approved for use so far, despite South Africas decision to pause the rollout of the AstraZenecaOx...

Egypt says concrete wall will protect resort of Sharm el-Sheikh

Egypt says a recently constructed 36 km concrete and wire barrier encircling Sharm el-Sheikh will help protect tourism at the Red Sea resort on the southern tip of the Sinai peninsula. Authorities in southern Sinai hope to revitalise touris...

Maha: Man's burnt body found in car, 3 relatives detained

A man was killed, his body setablaze and his car dumped in a pit in Jalna in Maharashtra,after which three relatives were detained for questioning,police said on Monday.Ramesh Shelke, a resident of Pohegaon, had gone toMehkar for some work ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021