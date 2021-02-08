Left Menu

Moody's upgrades power sector outlook to stable on generation uptick

Our expectations of a rebound real GDP growth to 10.8 per cent in fiscal 2022 further underpins the potential for improving power demand and a more stable picture for the sector, it said.The agency also said it does not expect any further material deterioration in the cash conversion cycle for power companies from current levels, which also supports the outlook.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:45 IST
Moody's upgrades power sector outlook to stable on generation uptick

Rating agency Moody's on Monday upgraded the outlook on the power sector to stable from negative, citing the fifth consecutive month of generation growth in January.

The Central Electricity Authority last week reported a 3.1 per cent year-on-year growth in power generation in January, making it the fifth consecutive month of generation growth after six months of decline driven by coronavirus pandemic.

For the first 10 months of the fiscal 2021, power generation growth declined 2.9 per cent year-on, compared to earlier expectations of a minimum 4-5 per cent decline. But renewable energy generation (excluding hydro power) grew 4.3 per cent during the same period and wind the weakest down 12 per cent.

''We have changed the outlook for the power sector to stable from negative, recognising the better prospects for the sector as a result, amid an improved macroeconomic backdrop,'' Moody's said in a note.

Sustaining generation growth indicates stabilization of the operating environment, which was severely impacted by the lockdowns. Our expectations of a rebound real GDP growth to 10.8 per cent in fiscal 2022 further underpins the potential for improving power demand and a more stable picture for the sector, it said.

The agency also said it does not expect any further material deterioration in the cash conversion cycle for power companies from current levels, which also supports the outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Commercial on farmers’ protest played in California during Super Bowl

A 40-second commercial on the farmers protest in India was played in California during this years Super Bowl, an annual football championship watched by millions of people across America.The commercial begins with a quote of civil rights ic...

As vaccines arrive, South Africa faces widespread scepticism over safety

As a nurse in a country battling deadly diseases, Rich Sicina sometimes vaccinates other South Africans, but he says there is no way he will take a COVID-19 shot - he doesnt believe it will be safe or effective. South Africas decision on Su...

COVID-19: 36,266 more vaccinated in Maha; tally tops 5 lakh

A total of 36,266 healthcare andfrontline workers were administeredCOVID-19vaccines inMaharashtra on Monday, taking the tally of beneficiariesbeyond the 5-lakh mark, the state government said.According to an official statement, 22,200health...

Texas Republican first in U.S. Congress to die from COVID-19

U.S. Representative Ron Wright died after testing positive for COVID-19 last month, his office said on Monday, making him the first member of the U.S. Congress to die from the pandemic disease that has claimed nearly 464,000 American lives....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021