Left Menu

Samsung India FY20 profit up 88 pc to 2,902 cr; revenue up 7.6 pc to Rs 78,651 cr

Samsung India Electronics standalone net profit increased 88.4 per cent to Rs 2,902.30 crore in 2019-20, as per data provided by business intelligence firm Tofler. Samsung India had posted a net profit of Rs 1,540.10 crore in the financial year 2018-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:58 IST
Samsung India FY20 profit up 88 pc to 2,902 cr; revenue up 7.6 pc to Rs 78,651 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung India Electronics' standalone net profit increased 88.4 per cent to Rs 2,902.30 crore in 2019-20, as per data provided by business intelligence firm Tofler. Samsung India had posted a net profit of Rs 1,540.10 crore in the financial year 2018-19. Total revenue was up 7.6 per cent to Rs 78,651.20 crore in FY20 as against Rs 73,085.90 crore in the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue from operations in FY 2019-20 stood at Rs 75,461.50 crore, up 6.8 per cent from Rs 70,627.70 crore earlier.

Samsung India gets around 70 per cent of its revenues from the mobile phone segment.

During the financial year 2019-20, its total expenses went up by 5.9 per cent to Rs 74,413.80 crore as against Rs 70,228.30 crore.

E-mails sent to Samsung India did not elicit any immediate response.

Employee Benefit Expenses rose 6.51 per cent to Rs 2,699.60 crore as against Rs 2,534.40 crore earlier.

Samsung India competes with players like Xiaomi and OnePlus in the mobile handset segment and LG, Sony and Panasonic in the TV and appliances segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil to test COVID-19 vaccination on city's entire adult population

Brazilian biomedical institute Butantan plans to vaccinate a citys entire adult population of about 30,000 people against COVID-19 to test whether it lowers the infection rate, institute and government officials said on Monday. Butantan, wh...

Ashis Maity takes charge as Mathura Refinery head

Ashis Kumar Maity took over as the charge of the Mathura Refinery on Monday as the executive director, officials said.Arvind Kumar, who was working as the head of the refinery, has been transferred to head office of Indian Oil as project di...

National Monuments Authority withdraws heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple, subsidiary shrines

National Monuments Authority NMA on Monday withdrew draft heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and subsidiary shrines citing technical glitches. The notice regarding public consultation for the draft heritage bye-laws of Shr...

U.S. House impeachment managers say evidence against Trump overwhelming

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers said on Monday that evidence against former President Donald Trump is overwhelming and he has no defense for his actions.In a brief, the managers of the Democratic-led impeachment said Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021