Kolkata Metro projects allocated 38pc more funds in Union Budget for FY22

The Kolkata Metro Railwayprojects have been allocated 38 per cent more funds in 2021-22compared to the previous fiscal, its general manager ManojJoshi said on Monday.

He said adequate provision for improvement of safetyand passenger amenities and upgradation of infrastructure havebeen made in the Union Budget.

''A total of Rs 520 crore has been allocated forNoapara to Barasat via Bimanbandar metro project in thisbudget in comparison to Rs 204 crore in 2020-21,'' Joshi toldreporters during a virtual press conference here.

He said the 7.04-km Noapara-Bimanbandar stretch of theproject has been planned to be commissioned within two years.

For the Joka-Esplanade metro project, Rs 350 crore hasbeen allocated as against Rs 99 crore in the previous fiscal,he said, adding, the JokaMominpur stretch of this project isalso likely to take two years to be commissioned.

Joshi said the concluding part of the tunneling workof the East-West Metro between Esplanade and Sealdah isunderway and necessary funds have been allocated for itssmooth execution.

