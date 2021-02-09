Left Menu

Soccer-Serie A defers vote on media unit stake sale, deal seen at risk - sources

Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A has postponed further a decision over a sale of a stake in its media business to a consortium of private equity investors, two sources close to the matter said, in a move which might put the deal at risk.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 09-02-2021 02:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 01:59 IST
Soccer-Serie A defers vote on media unit stake sale, deal seen at risk - sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A has postponed further a decision over a sale of a stake in its media business to a consortium of private equity investors, two sources close to the matter said, in a move which might put the deal at risk. In October, Serie A agreed to enter exclusive talks with a consortium including CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and Italian fund FSI.

On Monday, the clubs decided to postpone a vote on the terms of the agreement after last week delaying a decision until Thursday. No date for a meeting has yet been set, the sources said, although one added that it would take place next week. The private equity investors offered 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion) for a 10% stake of a newly-created unit managing the Italian soccer league's media business. Negotiations have being going on for months but some of the 20 clubs still have reservations as they fear losing control of their main source of revenue.

Last week the consortium asked the Italian league to give a final response on the deal, threatening to walk away and refusing to negotiate further the terms of the deal, other sources familiar with the matter have said. The entry of private equity investors into the league's media unit is seen as a way to develop the business and weather the novel coronavirus financial storm.

But after broadcasters gave a good response to an auction for Serie A's domestic TV licences in a round of talks, clubs which expressed reservations on the stake sale added arguments against the deal, a top club top official told Reuters. CVC and Advent declined to comment. FSI was not immediately available to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 11-Myanmar general pledges again to hold new election as anti-coup protests grow

Myanmars military leader said on Monday his junta would hold a new election and hand power to the winner as tens of thousands of people took to the streets for a third day to protest against the coup that overthrew Aung San Suu Kyis civilia...

Bahrain's preliminary estimates of 2020 fiscal deficit up $2.17 billion from approved budget -ministry

Bahrains preliminary estimates of the 2020 total fiscal deficit have reached 1.624 billion dinar 4.31 billion, an increase of 817 million dinar 2.17 billion from the 2020 approved budget, a Finance Ministry statement said on Monday.The prel...

Flood kills 28 people in illegal factory in Morocco

A flood killed at least 28 people in an illegal textile factory in a villa basement in the Moroccan city of Tangier, authorities said on Monday, adding that 18 people had been rescued. The deceased were submerged as water reached 3 meters d...

Sudan's PM reshuffles Cabinet to add rebel ministers

Sudans Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Monday announced a Cabinet reshuffle to add rebel ministers as part of a peace deal that transitional authorities struck with a rebel alliance last year.Hamdok announced his new Cabinet, which include...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021