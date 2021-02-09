EU, UK envoys urge action to resolve fight with U.S. on aircraft subsidies

EU, UK envoys urge action to resolve fight with U.S. on aircraft subsidiesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 03:52 IST
Envoys from Britain and the European Union on Monday underscored their willingness to negotiate with the new U.S. government to quickly resolve a 16-year dispute over aircraft subsidies that has triggered tariffs on both sides.
EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis told a trade conference the dispute had gone on far too long, and China - which provided 100% subsidies to its aircraft industry - could soon be flooding the global market, which would pose a bigger threat.
He said reaching an agreement and removing tariffs now in place on aircraft built by U.S. planemakers Boeing Co and Europe's Airbus, as well as a range of other goods, would provide a boost to markets and send a strong message to workers in an industry that has been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
