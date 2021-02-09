Left Menu

New Zealand suspends ties with Myanmar; puts travel ban on military leaders

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:48 IST
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that the government will suspend all high-level political and military contact with Myanmar.

New Zealand will also impose a travel ban on Myanmar’s military leaders, and ensure its aid programme to the country will not include projects that are delivered with, or benefit, the military government, Ardern said in a news conference.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a separate statement that New Zealand does not recognise the legitimacy of the military-led government and called on the military to immediately release all detained political leaders and restore civilian rule.

