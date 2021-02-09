Left Menu

Maha: Gas tanker overturns in Thane; traffic hit, no casualty

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 09:53 IST
Maha: Gas tanker overturns in Thane; traffic hit, no casualty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A tanker carrying a flammable gasoverturned on a road in Maharashtra's Thane city, disruptingtraffic in the area for a couple of hours, a civic officialsaid on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 11.15 pm on Monday onGhodbunder Road, but no casualty was reported, he said.

The tanker carrying propane gas was on way fromJamnagar in Gujarat to Nagothane in Maharashtra's Raigaddistrict when it overturned near Gaimukh octroi post here,Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC)chief Santosh Kadam said.

There was no gas leakage from the vehicle, but trafficmovement on Ghodbunder Road, the city's main arterial road,was affected for a couple of hours, he said.

Local firemen, police, RDMC and other officials rushedto the spot.

The tanker was moved to the roadside after about twohours following which normal traffic movement was restored onthe road, the official said.

''No one was injured in the accident,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,379 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,379 to 2,291,924, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.The reported death toll rose by 481 to 62,156, the tally showed. ...

Number of newborns in China drops 15% in 2020 as coronavirus weighs

The number of newborns in China plummeted 15 in 2020 from a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Public Security, with the onset of the novel coronavirus disrupting the economy and weighing on decisions to have a family.China saw 10.0...

Samsung India FY20 profit up 88 pc to 2,902 cr; revenue up 7.6 pc to Rs 78,651 cr

Samsung India Electronics standalone net profit increased 88.4 per cent to Rs 2,902.30 crore in 2019-20, as per data provided by business intelligence firm Tofler. Samsung India had posted a net profit of Rs 1,540.10 crore in the financial ...

15 killed in avalanches in US in last week

After four skiers died in an avalanche in Utah on Saturday, the total number of fatalities due to avalanches in the United States has risen to 15 over the last week. Citing the Colorado Avalanche Information Centre, New York Post reported t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021