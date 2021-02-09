Maha: Gas tanker overturns in Thane; traffic hit, no casualty

A tanker carrying a flammable gasoverturned on a road in Maharashtra's Thane city, disruptingtraffic in the area for a couple of hours, a civic officialsaid on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 11.15 pm on Monday onGhodbunder Road, but no casualty was reported, he said.

The tanker carrying propane gas was on way fromJamnagar in Gujarat to Nagothane in Maharashtra's Raigaddistrict when it overturned near Gaimukh octroi post here,Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC)chief Santosh Kadam said.

There was no gas leakage from the vehicle, but trafficmovement on Ghodbunder Road, the city's main arterial road,was affected for a couple of hours, he said.

Local firemen, police, RDMC and other officials rushedto the spot.

The tanker was moved to the roadside after about twohours following which normal traffic movement was restored onthe road, the official said.

''No one was injured in the accident,'' he added.

