Left Menu

Rhizen's cancer drug Umbralisib gets USFDA nod: Alembic Pharma

In 2014, Rhizen Pharma and TG Therapeutics entered into a licensing agreement as a part of which TG Therapeutics obtained worldwide rights and Rhizen has retained commercialisation rights for India while also being the manufacturing and supply partner for Umbralisib.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:40 IST
Rhizen's cancer drug Umbralisib gets USFDA nod: Alembic Pharma
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Alembic Pharma on Tuesday said its associate company Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG's product Umbralisib, which was licensed to TG Therapeutics, has received approval from the US health regulator the drug for treatment of certain forms of cancer.

In a regulatory filing, Alembic Pharma said Rhizen Pharmaceuticals'... Umbralisib, which was licensed to TG Therapeutics has secured the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) accelerated approval for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and Follicular Lymphoma (FL).

Umbralisib was earlier granted breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) for the treatment of MZL and orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of MZL and FL, the company added. In 2014, Rhizen Pharma and TG Therapeutics entered into a licensing agreement as a part of which TG Therapeutics obtained worldwide rights and Rhizen has retained commercialisation rights for India while also being the manufacturing and supply partner for Umbralisib. Swaroop Vakkalanka, President and CEO of Rhizen Pharmaceuticals said, "Umbralisib's approval offers MZL and FL patients a new treatment option and is a huge validation of Rhizen's drug discovery and development capabilities....we are keen to bring Umbralisib to Indian patients and we plan to initiate activities towards registration and approval there soon." Shares of Alembic Pharma were trading 0.47 per cent higher at Rs 946 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two men sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping mentally challenged teen in UP

A POCSO court in Fatehpur has sentenced two men to 20-year imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl in 2016.Additional District and Sessions Judge POCSO also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each on the convicts Dinesh a...

Meet Satya, Tahir Raj Bhasin's character from 'Looop Lapeta'

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is soon going to treat his fans with the upcoming outing Looop Lapeta, shared the first look of his character from the film on Tuesday. The actor took to Instagram to introduce his character Satya from ...

Tennis-Russia's ATP Cup heroes ease into second round

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, battle-hardened after firing Russia to an ATP Cup triumph at Melbourne Park last week, both cruised into the second round of the Australian Open in straight sets on Tuesday.Seventh seed Rublev opened the d...

ECI booth app likely to be used in Bengal polls to root out

The Election Commission of IndiaECI is likely to use its booth mobile application in afull-fledged manner during the upcoming assembly elections inWest Bengal to root out bogus electors, prevent duplication ofvoting and quickly bring out de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021