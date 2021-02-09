Left Menu

IBM, Shree Cement collaborate

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:02 IST
IBM, Shree Cement collaborate
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

IBM on Tuesday announced acollaboration with Shree Cement Limited to run its databaseand core business applications using AIX and Red Hat on IBMPOWER9-based IBM Power Systems.

The new solution allowed the cement producer to operatehorizontally across the company to bring in synergy amongstmultiple manufacturing plants to drive business results andensure business continuity even during the migrations, ChiefInformation Officer, Shree Cement Ltd, Manoranjan Kumar, wasquoted as saying in an IBM statement.

Systems Leader, IBM India/South Asia, Ravi Jainadded:''We helped Shree Cement develop their private cloud strategyfor the IT infrastructure and seamlessly integrated Red HatEnterprise Linux for Power Systems''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two U.S. carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

Two U.S. carrier groups conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea on Tuesday, days after a U.S. warship sailed near Chinese-controlled islands in the disputed waters, as China denounced the United States for damaging peace and stabil...

SC to hear on Mar 5 AP plea against HC order staying SIT probe in Amaravati land deals

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would hear on March 5 a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the high court order which stayed SIT probe into alleged irregularities in land deals in Amaravati Capital Region during the p...

Toll climbs to 31 in Uttarakhand disaster, CM Rawat meets affected villagers

The death toll from the Uttarakhand disaster rose to 31 with the recovery of five bodies on Tuesday, the State Emergency Operation Centre said, even as the operation to rescue around 30 workers feared trapped inside a tunnel at the Tapovan ...

Overall COVID-19 seropositivity among healthcare workers over 25 per cent: minister

New Delhi, Feb 9 PTI The overall COVID-19 seropositivity among healthcare workers is assessed to be 25.7 per cent as per the third seroprevalence study, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Sero survey o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021