IBM, Shree Cement collaborate

IBM on Tuesday announced acollaboration with Shree Cement Limited to run its databaseand core business applications using AIX and Red Hat on IBMPOWER9-based IBM Power Systems.

The new solution allowed the cement producer to operatehorizontally across the company to bring in synergy amongstmultiple manufacturing plants to drive business results andensure business continuity even during the migrations, ChiefInformation Officer, Shree Cement Ltd, Manoranjan Kumar, wasquoted as saying in an IBM statement.

Systems Leader, IBM India/South Asia, Ravi Jainadded:''We helped Shree Cement develop their private cloud strategyfor the IT infrastructure and seamlessly integrated Red HatEnterprise Linux for Power Systems''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)