Air India to resume airbus services between Hubballi and Mumbai from Feb 16

Air India has decided to resumeits flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from February16, months after suspending it in view of COVID-19 inducedlockdown.

According to AI officials, the AI airbus will fly threedays a week -- Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

The AI had commenced the flight services between the twocities from January 20, 2020 for four days a week.

However, two months later it was put on hold due to thecoronavirus after Mumbai emerged as a COVID-19 hotbed.

After almost a year, the airlines decided to resume itsFebruary 16.

Sharing the information, the Union Minister forParliamentary Affairs and Coals and Mines Pralhad Joshitweeted, ''The Air India has introduced flights (AirBus)between Hubballi and Mumbai 3 days a week , every Tuesday,Friday and Saturday. Flights service will start from February16th.'' Expressing his gratitude to Air India, Joshi, who is theDharwad MP, exuded confidence that the flight service wouldbenefit the people of both the cities.

A commercial hub, Hubballi is among the important citiesof Karnataka where air services were started under the UDANscheme.

The UDAN scheme with a full form 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik'was started by the Centre giving aerial connectivity to thesmall towns and cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)