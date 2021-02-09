Left Menu

Converge Biotech announces collaboration with OncoDNA to personalise cancer care in India

Converge Biotech, a leading healthcare organization based in Hyderabad, has announced today that it has entered into a long-term strategic alliance with OncoDNA, a Belgium-based theranostic and genomic company specializing in precision oncology, to personalize care for late stage cancer patients across India.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:51 IST
Converge Biotech announces collaboration with OncoDNA to personalise cancer care in India
Converge Biotech logo. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Converge Biotech, a leading healthcare organization based in Hyderabad, has announced today that it has entered into a long-term strategic alliance with OncoDNA, a Belgium-based theranostic and genomic company specializing in precision oncology, to personalize care for late stage cancer patients across India. OncoDNA's solutions are designed to guide oncologists in the selection of the most appropriate treatments based on the specific tumor profile of a patient.

With the aim of improving the clinical outcomes of patients living with advanced solid tumors such as breast or lung cancers, Converge Biotech will provide physicians and healthcare providers across India with OncoDNA's portfolio of comprehensive diagnostic solutions that include: * OncoDEEP: Comprehensive biomarker test combining DNA, RNA and protein analyses on a tumor tissue

* OncoSTRAT&GO: Unique biomarker test combining analysis on liquid and solid biopsies * OncoSELECT: Smart cancer-specific profiling solution analyzing ctDNA in a liquid biopsy

* OncoFOLLOW: Personalized liquid biopsy for patient monitoring "Ever since its inception, Converge has embraced products and technologies that ensure better treatment outcomes in chronic illnesses, and made conscious efforts to make these accessible to clinicians and patients with ease. Our foray into specialized diagnostic services in the oncology domain extends our vision of enabling medical community to make informed decisions and ensure better treatment outcomes. With this, we expect to bring in a ray of hope to a large number of cancer-affected patients in India, whose treatment outcomes can be enhanced in light of accurate diagnosis," said Arun Kumar Bijjala, Managing Director of Converge Biotech Pvt Ltd, briefing about the alliance.

"Giving oncologists access to cancer biomarker testing is key to improve the treatment journey of patients living with cancer. To date, OncoDNA's solutions have helped more than 20,000 patients worldwide. We are delighted to have found in Converge Biotech a trusted partner to support together the adoption of precision medicine for the benefit of cancer patients in India," said Corina Cucuruzac, Head of Global Distribution of OncoDNA. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two U.S. carrier groups conduct exercises in South China Sea

Two U.S. carrier groups conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea on Tuesday, days after a U.S. warship sailed near Chinese-controlled islands in the disputed waters, as China denounced the United States for damaging peace and stabil...

SC to hear on Mar 5 AP plea against HC order staying SIT probe in Amaravati land deals

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would hear on March 5 a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the high court order which stayed SIT probe into alleged irregularities in land deals in Amaravati Capital Region during the p...

Toll climbs to 31 in Uttarakhand disaster, CM Rawat meets affected villagers

The death toll from the Uttarakhand disaster rose to 31 with the recovery of five bodies on Tuesday, the State Emergency Operation Centre said, even as the operation to rescue around 30 workers feared trapped inside a tunnel at the Tapovan ...

Overall COVID-19 seropositivity among healthcare workers over 25 per cent: minister

New Delhi, Feb 9 PTI The overall COVID-19 seropositivity among healthcare workers is assessed to be 25.7 per cent as per the third seroprevalence study, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Sero survey o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021