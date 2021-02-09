Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks inch to record high; dollar weakens

"Reflation on the back of U.S. fiscal stimulus and positive vaccine news remains the major theme for markets," strategists at National Australia Bank wrote. In keeping with the risk-on sentiment, oil also hit 13-month highs, helped by rising optimism about a return in fuel demand, with Brent crude up 0.8%.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:31 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks inch to record high; dollar weakens
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Global stocks rose for the seventh straight day to reach a record high on Tuesday, while bitcoin also reached a peak after an endorsement from Tesla Inc in the prior session had sent the cryptocurrency up 20%. Robust corporate earnings, monetary and fiscal support from policymakers and prospects that pandemic vaccines could hasten a return to normal in the United States and other countries have all bolstered risk sentiment in recent days.

A record high close for Wall Street overnight gave Asian stocks the confidence to push on further, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.3%, led by Chinese blue chips, up 2.2%. That helped The MSCI All-Country World Index edge up 0.1% to its own record high, although early moves in Europe's top indexes suggested further gains may be tougher to find, with Britain's FTSE 100 flat on the day.

Futures for the S&P 500 were equally undecided, suggesting a quiet start to the U.S. trading day. "Reflation on the back of U.S. fiscal stimulus and positive vaccine news remains the major theme for markets," strategists at National Australia Bank wrote.

In keeping with the risk-on sentiment, oil also hit 13-month highs, helped by rising optimism about a return in fuel demand, with Brent crude up 0.8%. "There is a sense that the glut of oil supply is disappearing more rapidly than anybody thought possible," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "There seems to be a paradigm shift in the market."

Despite that, concern remains over the pace of vaccination, the efficacy of the vaccines against new strains of the COVID-19 virus and the damage being done to economies, including the impact on the dollar of a planned $1.9 trillion stimulus package. That suite of negativity helped weigh further on the dollar . Against a basket of other currencies, it was down 0.2% in early deals - bolstering gold, a traditional safe haven against rising inflation, which rose 0.5%.

In more volatile cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin pushed on from the prior day's 20% rally to hit a high of $48,216.09, before edging off its highs to trade around $47,000. Still underpinning the gains was a surprise announcement from Tesla Inc on Monday that it had invested around $1.5 billion in the virtual currency and expects to accept it as payment for its cars in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says it has secured 9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines till April

Ethiopia has secured nine million doses of COVID-19 vaccines up until April, its health minister told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that it hopes to inoculate at least a fifth of the countrys 110 million people by the end of the year. For now ...

Russia registers 15,019 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, February 9 ANISputnik Russia registered 15,019 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 15,916 the day before, taking the tally to 3,998,216, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday. Over the past day, 15,019 ...

EssilorLuxottica offers to sell stores to win EU okay for Dutch deal - source

Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica has offered to sell assets in three EU countries in a bid to gain EU antitrust approval for its 7.2-billion-euro 8.7 billion purchase of GrandVision, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. EssilorL...

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar police fire into air to disperse protest, four hurt by rubber bullets

Police fired gunshots into the air and used water cannon and rubber bullets on Tuesday as protesters across Myanmar defied bans on big gatherings to oppose a military coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy.Four people were hur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021