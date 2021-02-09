Online's share of UK grocery market will keep growing, says Ocado boss

British online supermarket Ocado expects the online share of the overall grocery market to continue growing, even when the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, its boss said on Tuesday. According to market researcher Nielsen the online share of British grocery sales hit a record 16% in January, up from 8% in the same month last year, driven by increased demand during the country's third lockdown.

"We suspect it's likely to continue growing," Ocado CEO Tim Steiner told reporters. "Historically, we've always seen when customers have done this three to five times they tend to stick with it, so it's likely that it will just keep growing," he said.

