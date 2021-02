BRIEF-Singapore Airlines Reached Agreements With Airbus, Boeing To Revise Aircraft Delivery Schedule

Singapore Airlines Ltd: * SIA DEFERS OVER $4 BILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON AIRCRAFT DELIVERY AGREEMENTS

* REACHED AGREEMENTS WITH AIRBUS AND BOEING TO REVISE ITS AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SCHEDULE * DEAL WOULD ALSO RECALIBRATE RATE OF INTRODUCTION OF CAPACITY, POST DISRUPTION TO DEMAND FOR AIR TRAVEL AS A RESULT OF PANDEMIC

* CONVERTED 14 BOEING 787-10 AIRCRAFT INTO 11 ADDITIONAL BOEING 777-9 AIRCRAFT * REVISED PROJECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR FY21/22 S$4,000 MILLION

* REVISED PROJECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR FY22/23 S$4,500 MILLION * REVISED PROJECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR FY20/21 S$3,100 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

