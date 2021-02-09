Left Menu

Rhizen's cancer drug Umbralisib gets USFDA nod: Alembic Pharma

This process is likely to take 9 to 12 months, then we have to reach out to the Indian regulator in due course of time, he added.At peak sales the product is expected to reach to about between USD 1 to 1.5 billion in the US, as per guidance given by TG Therapeutics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:28 IST
Rhizen's cancer drug Umbralisib gets USFDA nod: Alembic Pharma

Drug firm Alembic Pharma on Tuesday said its associate company Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG's novel drug Umbralisib has received accelerated approval from the US health regulator for treatment of cancer of the lymphatic system.

In a regulatory filing, Alembic Pharma said, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals AG's, ''...Umbralisib, which was licensed to TG Therapeutics has secured United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) accelerated approval for the treatment of adult patients, with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and follicular lymphoma (FL)''.

Umbralisib was earlier granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for the treatment of MZL and orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of MZL and FL, the company added.

In 2014, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals and TG Therapeutics entered into a licensing agreement as a part of which TG Therapeutics obtained worldwide rights and Rhizen has retained commercialisation rights for India while also being the manufacturing and supply partner for Umbralisib.

''Umbralisib is a product invented by Rhizen Pharmaceuticals and then we outlicensed it to TG Therapeutics...,'' Rhizen Pharmaceuticals President and CEO Swaroop Vakkalanka said in a virtual media conference.

Umbralisib’s approval offers MZL and FL patients a new treatment option and is a huge validation of Rhizen’s drug discovery and development capabilities, he added.

''We are keen to bring Umbralisib to Indian patients and we plan to initiate activities towards registration and approval there soon,'' Vakkalanka said.

The company plans to reach out to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) once it gets the approval documents from TG Therapeutics in US. This process is likely to take 9 to 12 months, then ''we have to reach out to the Indian regulator in due course of time'', he added.

At peak sales the product is expected to reach to about between USD 1 to 1.5 billion in the US, as per guidance given by TG Therapeutics. The launch in the US by TG Therapeutics is expected very soon, either later this month or early part of March, Vakkalanka said The price in the US will be close to USD 16,000 for one month for a patient, he added.

On the development, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Alembic Pharma MD Pranav Amin said Umbralisib is the first discovery asset to come out of Rhizen’s R&D efforts and this approval heralds the promise of the rest of its deep pipeline and continuing efforts.

On the financial details with the agreement with TG Therapeutics, Amin said, ''Rhizen receives a high single digit royalty on worldwide net sales of the product''. Apart from that company also gets milestones, he added.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 943 per scrip on BSE, up 0.15 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran may pursue nuclear weapon, intel minister warns West

Irans intelligence minister has warned the West that his country could push for a nuclear weapon if crippling international sanctions on Tehran remain in place, state television reported Tuesday.The remarks by Mahmoud Alavi mark a rare occa...

Varun Dhawan showcases flash-board abs in latest Instagram post

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan on Tuesday treated fans to a stunning photo showcasing his flashboard abs. The Student of The Year star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of shirtless pictures as he puts his upper body on display.In the...

Bitcoin powers towards $50K as Tesla takes it mainstream

Bitcoin was fast approaching the 50,000 mark on Tuesday as the afterglow of Elon Musk-led Teslas investment in the cryptocurrency had investors reckoning it may become a mainstream asset class for both corporations and money managers. The m...

ANALYSIS-In a harsher trade world, EU arms itself for future conflicts

Hardened by the pain of Brexit, clashes with the Trump presidency and a new realism over China, a bruised European Union is due next week to set out a future trade policy designed to help it deal with partners it does not trust. Enforcement...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021