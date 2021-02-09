BattRE Electric Mobility plans to expand footprint in northern, eastern regions

Mumbai, Feb 9 ( PTI) EV start-up BattRE Electric Mobility on Tuesday said it plans to expand its footprint in the country's northern and eastern regions, and is targeting to reach 250 dealers by the end of the next fiscal.

The Jaipur-based EV maker, which launched operations in June 2019, currently has a network of 111 dealers in 12 states across the country.

BattRE has crossed the 100-dealers mark; and since its launch, it has accelerated the dealership network at a high pace with presence across Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and West Bengal, among others, the company said in a release.

The company is looking to expand in the north and east of India targeting to reach 250 dealers by the end of FY22, it said.

''BattRE has achieved 100 dealership numbers, which show the growing popularity of electric scooters.

''BattRE has built a strong presence in the southern and western regions of India and is looking to expand in the north and east of India,'' said BattRE Electric Mobility founder Nishchal Chaudhary.

The company has accomplished a healthy dealer presence and taken steps to eliminate hindrances in the EV adoption, he said adding that it has set up shops all over the country along with various effective services.

The start-up said it has introduced a slew of initiatives like roadside assistance, double battery, new 42 Ah batteries, option of storing two 26 Ah batteries in one scooter, and extended warranties on the motor, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)