Left Menu

Trishna's Castle- Perfect destination to spruce up spiritual self by Trishna Prakash Samat

Trishna Prakash Samat is a creative soul donning many hats at a time. An actor, writer, producer, speaker and now a spiritual guide who has taken up the task of transforming the lives of those in distress. She has been successful in whichever field she has laid her hands on. As an author, her book 'Taaje Sapne', had found a niche reader base and has been hugely applauded. Readers have been all praises for her writing and she has won rave reviews for her book within a short period of its launch.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:57 IST
Trishna's Castle- Perfect destination to spruce up spiritual self by Trishna Prakash Samat
Trishna Prakash Samat. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/ThePRTree): Trishna Prakash Samat is a creative soul donning many hats at a time. An actor, writer, producer, speaker and now a spiritual guide who has taken up the task of transforming the lives of those in distress. She has been successful in whichever field she has laid her hands on. As an author, her book 'Taaje Sapne', had found a niche reader base and has been hugely applauded. Readers have been all praises for her writing and she has won rave reviews for her book within a short period of its launch. Apart from writing she has also scripted, acted and produced a short film 'Meri Khoj Mere Haath', which has been critically acclaimed by industry insiders as well as the audience. Her acting prowess has been widely appreciated, and the subject of the film which revolves around women empowerment has won her a million fans and followers. The film featured on Eros Now app and has already garnered a huge viewer base.

We wonder what drew her towards spiritualism, to this Trisha answers "I have met a lot of people in my life who were going through a bad phase and they would find solace in my words, my being around them and many have experienced a drastic change in their lives after I intervened, and this boosted my confidence to go ahead and help people through my spiritual capabilities, and that's how the idea of starting 'Trishna's Castle' germinated in my mind." Her venture takes off soon as she is in the final stages of setting up her office in Mumbai's suburb - Andheri. Her sole aim is to provide a cushioned backing for those who need mental support and guidance if they feel their life is not taking them anywhere. The brand 'Trishna's Castle' is soon to launch its official website which will also have loads of informative and engaging content in the form of audiobooks, e-books, motivational videos, and e-courses to boost your inner personality.

Trishna is also coming up with a new book based on her life and her journey towards spiritualism. She indeed is a messiah in disguise for many out there who are in need of help. Going by her sincere efforts, we are sure Trishna is going to shine bright and make everyone proud, through her initiative 'Trishna's Castle'. Stay tuned to know more about her in coming times! This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists suggest early Indian monsoon forecasts could benefit farmers

Farmers in India should be provided with early forecasts of expected variations in the monsoon season in order to reduce crop losses, said a team of scientists. Researchers at the University of Reading and the European Centre for Medium-ran...

Nothing raises $15mn funding led by GV

Nothing, a new consumer technology venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 15 million about Rs 109.3 crore in funding led by GV formerly Google Ventures.The London-based company said it also plans to open u...

NGT directs chief secretaries to fill up vacant posts in state pollution control boards in 6 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed the chief secretaries of all states and union territories to fill up vacant posts in state pollution control boards by competent persons within six months and procure requisite equipment for testing,...

Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with Red Fort incident during Republic Day violence.

Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 7-day police custody in connection with Red Fort incident during Republic Day violence....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021