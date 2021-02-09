Left Menu

Sebi imposes market ban on entities, individuals for GDR manipulation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:20 IST
Sebi imposes market ban on entities, individuals for GDR manipulation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sebi has barred two entities and five individuals for indulging in fraudulent trading activities with respect to GDR issuance by Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd ''is hereby restrained from accessing the securities market...directly or indirectly...for a period of 3 years from the date of this order,'' Sebi said in an order passed on Monday.

Others facing the prohibition are -- SK Somany, AK Somany, P Bandopadhyay, Prafull Anubhai, Sunil Patel and Whiteview Trading Corporation.

The ban has been imposed for a period ranging from 1-3 year.

An investigation was conducted by Sebi with respect to the GDR (Global Depository Receipt) issuance by the company during October 1-31, 2006.

The regulator in its investigation observed that Soma had issued GDRs amounting to USD 17.29 million.

It was noted that the entire GDR proceeds were subscribed to only one entity -- Whiteview Trading Corporation (Whiteview).

It was also observed that the subscription amount was paid by Whiteview by obtaining a loan from BANCO EFISA, S A - a bank based in Lisbon, Portugal.

Later, it was revealed that Whiteview signed a credit agreement with BANCO for payment of the subscription of GDRs.

The loan was further secured by Soma itself by securing the GDR proceeds, Sebi said.

Thereafter, the company had facilitated subscription of its own GDR by entering into an arrangement where Whiteview, the only subscriber to the GDR issued by Soma, obtained the loan from Banco for subscribing the issue, and Soma pledged the GDR proceeds with Banco for securing the loan taken by Whiteview from Banco, it added.

The noticees were part of the board meeting wherein, approvals were made to, among others, authorising Banco to use the GDR proceeds as security in connection with the loan and Patel had signed the account charge agreement on behalf of Soma.

The individuals were also the directors of Soma during the period when corporate announcements were made by the company regarding the GDR issue, which were false and misleading.

By doing so, they violated the provisions of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Berlin earmarks 9 bln euros to buy COVID-19 shots for Germans and EU

Germany is planning to spend nearly 9 billion euros 10.9 billion this year to help procure up to 635.1 million COVID-19 vaccination shots for its population and other EU member states, a finance ministry document seen by Reuters showed on T...

Farm laws: SC-appointed panel holds consultations with agro-processing industries

The Supreme Court-appointed committee on farms laws issue on Tuesday said it held consultations with agro-processing industries including ITC and Amul on the legislations.This is the sixth meeting the panel has held so far. The three-member...

India energy demand set to grow fastest in the world; to overtake EU

Indias energy demand will increase more than that of any other country over the next two decades, the International Energy Agency IEA said on Tuesday forecasting India overtaking the European Union as the worlds third-largest energy consume...

Scientists suggest early Indian monsoon forecasts could benefit farmers

Farmers in India should be provided with early forecasts of expected variations in the monsoon season in order to reduce crop losses, said a team of scientists. Researchers at the University of Reading and the European Centre for Medium-ran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021