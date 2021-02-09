AstraZeneca Pharma India shares slip nearly 4 pc on weak quarterly results

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India on Tuesday slipped nearly 4 per cent after the drug firm reported a 21 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 21.05 crore for the quarter ended December.

On BSE, the shares declined 3.98 per cent to close at Rs 3,744.35 apiece. Intra-day, it was trading at a low of Rs 3,701.25.

Similarly, on NSE, the scrip closed the counter at Rs 3,754.9, lower 3.5 per cent. During the day, it was trading at Rs 3,701.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 200.25 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 223.86 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)