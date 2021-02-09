Left Menu

Unlu raises Rs 9 cr in funding from Nexus Venture Partners, others

Unlu, which has over one million users, focusses on celebrity engagements for consumers and brands with more than 2,000 celebrities on its platform.It also offers Unluclass - an edu-tainment platform that has seen personalities like Johnny Lever, Ruskin Bond, Manoj Bajpayee and Shashank Khaitan share their experiences with users.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:42 IST
Unlu raises Rs 9 cr in funding from Nexus Venture Partners, others

Celebrity engagement platform Unlu has raised Rs 9 crore in funding led by Nexus Venture Partners.

The seed funding round also saw participation from Mumbai Angels, VGangels, TiE and Expert Dojo, a statement said.

The company plans to utilise the funding to build technological base, support product development and fuel market expansion, it added.

City-based Unlu was founded last year by Vipul Agrawal, Himanshu Periwal, Akshay Pruthi and Anurag Dalia. Unlu, which has over one million users, focusses on celebrity engagements for consumers and brands with more than 2,000 celebrities on its platform.

It also offers Unluclass - an edu-tainment platform that has seen personalities like Johnny Lever, Ruskin Bond, Manoj Bajpayee and Shashank Khaitan share their experiences with users. It has also seen strong growth on B2B engagements with celebrities like Shaan, Salim-Sulaiman and Harbhajan Singh engage with brands such as Flipkart, MPL, and Dr Vaidya.

''We founded Unlu with a single minded focus to understand and exceed the expectations and needs of celebrities and fans and are excited to see the results and path forward. We understand the needs of celebrities who have tight schedules but want increased engagement with fans and need a platform to share knowledge about the craft they have perfected,'' Unlu co-founder Vipul Agrawal said.

Unlu co-founder Himanshu Periwal said the company's vision is to use technology to significantly enhance the experience of celebrities with consumers and brands in a win-win manner for all stakeholders.

''Our product allows users to engage with the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Guru Randhawa, Saina Nehwal, and more than 2,000 celebrities in various formats,” he added.

Nexus has invested in a number of technology-led businesses for India, including Unacademy, Delhivery, Snapdeal, Turtlemint, Whitehat Jr, Zolo, Rapido, Paysense and Pratilipi.

“We are excited to partner with Unlu in their vision of using technology led innovations for significantly improving celebrity – fan engagements,” Anup Gupta, Managing Director of Nexus Venture Partners, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ads, GameStop raise Reddit price tag to $6 bln in latest fundraising

Reddit Inc has doubled in value to 6 billion as the social media platform at the heart of last months retail stock trading frenzy raised more money to handle the rush of new subscribers. The company, which now has more than 50 million daily...

Austria throwing ring around Tyrol province over S.African variant

Austria is stepping up its response to an outbreak of the so-called South African coronavirus variant in its Alpine province of Tyrol by requiring those leaving the province to show a negative coronavirus test, the government said on Tuesda...

#MeToo: Delhi court verdict likely tomorrow in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani

A Delhi Court is likely to pronounce verdict on Wednesday in M J Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar ha...

Bridgestone launches first concept store in Pune

Tyre maker Bridgestone on Tuesday launched its first concept store, Bridgestone Select . With these concept stores, Bridgestone India aims to create higher engagement and informative experience for consumers as they avail tyre services in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021