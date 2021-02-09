Bodal Chemicals to acquire Mawana Sugars' unit for about Rs 140 cr

Ahmedabad-based Bodal Chemicals Ltd on Tuesday said it will acquire Mawana Sugars Ltd's Siel Chemical Complex (SCC) in Punjab for nearly Rs 140 crore.

SCC is one of the largest players in the chlor-alkali segment in north India with current caustic soda capacity of 82,500 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Bodal Chemicals will acquire SCC at a total cost of Rs 137 crore on slump sale basis (plus stamp duty of around Rs 6 crore), the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total land size is around 124 acres, of which around 60 acres is surplus.

''The Board of Directors has approved draft Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) and has given their consent to enter into BTA with Mawana Sugar Limited (MSL) to acquire chemical plant known as Siel Chemical Complex (SCC) situated at Rajpura, Punjab,'' the filing said.

The proposed acquisition will help the company in diversification of its existing chemicals product line by adding new products. The acquisition is expected to get completed in the next two months.

After acquisition, the company plans to upgrade the technology of the plant which will lead to substantial reduction in the power costs, annual repair and maintenance costs (cell refurbishment costs) and increase in production capacity for caustic soda plant from 82,500 MTPA to 99,000 MTPA.

That apart, Bodal Chemicals plans to increase capacity of proposed specialty benzene downstream products plant from 55,000 MTPA to 78,960 MTPA. The capacity of sulphuric acid and its derivatives remains unchanged at 3,40,000 MTPA.

''Total cost of the project including one time infrastructure cost will be Rs 400 crore. Out of that, cost of the Benzene Downstream products will be Rs 220 crore and cost of sulphuric acid & its derivatives will be around Rs 125 crore,'' the statement said.

These projects are expected to get completed by end of Q3 FY23 and generate revenues of around Rs 550 crore at optimum utilisation levels.

''Both the projects will be funded by mix of both internal accruals and long-term debts,'' the filing said.

Bodal Chemicals was incorporated in 1989 by Suresh Patel, a first-generation entrepreneur who set up a small Vinyl Sulphone plant at Vatva - Ahmedabad (Gujarat).

It is an integrated dyestuffs company and the biggest manufacturer of dye intermediates in India. The product range covers dyestuffs, dye intermediates, basic chemicals, and other specialty chemicals. The company has 10 manufacturing facilities and seven marketing depots across the country and three marketing depots overseas.

