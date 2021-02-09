Left Menu

Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash was barred from flying into clouds, NTSB chief says

Zobayan's actions have been in focus in the investigation into the crash of the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter outside Los Angeles into hilly terrain. NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said the pilot was "flying under visual flight orders or VFR which legally prohibited him from penetrating the clouds" but he continued into clouds.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:30 IST
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash was barred from flying into clouds, NTSB chief says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The pilot in the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others was "legally prohibited" from flying into clouds but did so anyway, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board's chairman said on Tuesday. Pilot Ara Zobayan told air traffic controllers that his helicopter was climbing out of heavy clouds when in fact it was descending immediately before slamming into a hillside near the town of Calabasas, the agency said in June. Zobayan's actions have been in focus in the investigation into the crash of the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter outside Los Angeles into hilly terrain.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said the pilot was "flying under visual flight orders or VFR which legally prohibited him from penetrating the clouds" but he continued into clouds. The board was meeting to vote on the probable cause of the crash. The board "will discuss whether the pilot faced pressure to complete the flight. .... What were the expectations of the pilot under the company policy? Did he put pressure on himself and what actions could he have taken to avoid flying into the clouds?" Sumwalt said.

Zobayan was killed in the crash. The board has said pilots can become confused about an aircraft's attitude and acceleration when they cannot see the sky or landscape around them. Sumwalt said the board "will discuss the phenomenon of spatial disorientation, which is the powerful sensation that confuses pilots who lose visual reference and what types of training can be effective in countering this effect."

The board said previously an examination of the helicopter's engines and rotors found no evidence of "catastrophic mechanical failure." Bryant, 41, an 18-time National Basketball Association all-star with the Los Angeles Lakers, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, two other girls and several friends to a youth basketball tournament at the time of the crash. The accident prompted an outpouring of shock and grief from sports fans worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP MLA son's property attached in property case

Properties of an Uttar Pradesh legislators son were attached on Tuesday on the orders of a local court, police said.Krishna Mohan Tiwari, a relative of Nishad party MLA Vijay Mishra, had registered a case on August 4 last year for allegedly...

Sebi comes out with disclosure format under insider trading rules

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday came out with a new format for disclosures to be made under the insider trading norms.In light of amendments to the PIT Regulations affecting the inclusion of members of the promoter group, and desig...

INTERVIEW-Swimming-Goodhew tips Peaty for Tokyo gold, worried by COVID's lost generation

Britains swimmers are battling against the current heading into the delayed Tokyo Olympics but world record holder Adam Peaty will make light of choppy waters to retain his 100m breaststroke title, according to his predecessor Duncan Goodhe...

Par panel asks ministries not to delay tabling of notifications in RS on statutory orders

A parliamentary panel has asked Union ministries and departments not to delay tabling of notifications related to statutory orders in the Rajya Sabha, saying such delays are totally avoidable and are against recommendations made by it in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021