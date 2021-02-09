Left Menu

UK shares rise on hopes any U.S. stimulus deal could spur recovery

The retail index fell 1.0% after surveys showed British consumer spending plunged at the fastest rate in seven months. However, the online share of British grocery sales hit a record 16% in January, up from 8% in the same month last year, driven by increased demand during the country's third COVID-19 lockdown, industry data showed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:45 IST
UK shares rise on hopes any U.S. stimulus deal could spur recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British shares rose on Tuesday as investors looked for signs of progress in passing a proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan by the U.S. administration that could help spur a faster economic recovery this year. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, with consumer staples and financial stocks being the top performers. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.1%.

The pound jumped to a near 34-month high as the dollar languished near its lowest in a week. U.S. President Joe Biden is due to business leaders on Tuesday as part of his efforts to secure a recovery package known as the American Rescue Plan.

"A lot of big vaccine optimism is starting to become little tempered. So until the virus is on its way out, investors can only be looking at more stimulus and government support," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities. The retail index fell 1.0% after surveys showed British consumer spending plunged at the fastest rate in seven months.

However, the online share of British grocery sales hit a record 16% in January, up from 8% in the same month last year, driven by increased demand during the country's third COVID-19 lockdown, industry data showed. The FTSE 100 has recovered nearly 33% from its March 2020 lows, led by a raft of stimulus, but a surge in infections and widespread lockdowns have slowed economic growth. The index has also lagged its U.S. and European peers, which are up 75% and 47%, respectively.

Britain said it would require passengers arriving from countries where worrying coronavirus variants were spreading to pay for 10 days of quarantine in hotels, while rule-breakers would face heavy fines or jail terms, under tighter restrictions from next week. Homebuilder Bellway Plc rose 3.0% after it reported strong demand for new homes, as low lending rates and a temporary cut in stamp duty boosted activity in the sector.

Ocado Group fell 1.7% and was one of the top drags on the FTSE 100, even as the online grocer and technology group reported a 69% increase in 2019-20 core earnings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc, and Lowes Companies on Tuesday as part of his efforts to boost an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and the executive...

Rival factions agree on procedures for Palestinian elections -statements

Rival Palestinian factions agreed on Tuesday on steps aimed at ensuring Palestinian elections are held as planned later this year and pledged to respect their results, a joint statement said.No Palestinian elections have been conducted in t...

FACTBOX-What Biden is doing to bring more refugees into the U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden is proposing to raise refugee admissions this year to 62,500 from the record-low 15,000 set by his predecessor Donald Trump.U.S. State Department officials are expected to meet this week with key lawmakers in a form...

eSwatini will not use AstraZeneca vaccine after S.Africa trial data

eSwatini will no longer use AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, its health minister said on Tuesday, after a trial showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate COVID-19 caused by the dominant variant in South Africa. eSwatini, a ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021