Live game streaming and e-sports platform Loco on Tuesday announced a partnership with gaming and PC accessories provider, Logitech G to host one of India's largest PC gaming tournaments. The tournament will see PC gamers competing across games like Valorant, CS: GO, Rainbow 6 Siege, and DOTA2.

This association will help create a unique value proposition for both the brands, showcasing Logitech G's gaming peripherals/gear/accessories and premium products along with Loco hosting a seamless streaming experience for players and viewers. ''Logitech G has been constantly innovating for the vibrant and young community of gamers. We carry a legacy when it comes to gaming peripherals and we are thrilled to partner with Loco to reach out to the gaming community through the esports tournament,'' Logitech India Head of Marketing and Gaming category Dhiraj Soni said.

He added that the company has been contributing significantly towards building a robust gaming ecosystem with a wide portfolio of products for first time gamers and pro gamers.

''We are at a key inflection point for gaming in India. Working with a hardware giant like Logitech creates exciting possibilities for increasing penetration for PC gaming in the country and supporting gamers,'' Pocket Aces founder Anirudh Pandita said.

Pocket Aces operates various brands like FilterCopy, Dice Media, Gobble, Jambo, Nutshell, Clout and Loco.

****AutoBrix raises funding * AutoBrix, a Bengaluru-based doorstep automotive service provider, on Tuesday said it has raised funding that will be used to accelerate the growth of its on-demand service.

The funding -- whose details were not disclosed -- was facilitated by GetVantage, a revenue-based financing marketplace.

AutoBrix was founded by Pratibha Shalini and Kalyandhar Vinukonda in 2018. It provides auto service to over one lakh customers across seven cities. It had recently acquired AI-based auto service company Cartisan. Shalini said the funding will help the company accelerate growth and multiply revenue 4X in 12 months. ****Agnikul Cosmos fires fully 3D printed rocket engine* Agnikul Cosmos on Tuesday said it has successfully fired its higher-stage semi cryogenic rocket engine -- Agnilet that has been completely 3D printed as a single component.

''This entire engine - Agnilet - is just one piece of hardware from start to finish and has zero assembled parts. ''We don't think anyone in the world has ever pushed 3D printing of a rocket engine to this extent and we couldn't be happier to have conceived, designed, realized and test fired this engine, fully in India,'' said Srinath Ravichandran, CEO and co-founder of Agnikul Cosmos.

Rocket engines usually have hundreds of parts in them, starting from injectors that inject fuel into the engine, to cooling channels to igniter for the propellants. Agnilet was designed in such a manner so as to encapsulate all of these into just one piece of hardware and that automates the making of an entire engine.

