Left Menu

U.S. safety board cites pilot actions as likely cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday cited the actions of the pilot as the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, saying the pilot became disoriented and did not follow rules for flying in cloudy weather.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 00:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 00:30 IST
U.S. safety board cites pilot actions as likely cause of Kobe Bryant fatal crash
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday cited the actions of the pilot as the probable cause of the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed retired NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others, saying the pilot became disoriented and did not follow rules for flying in cloudy weather. The NTSB cited Pilot Ara Zobayan's decision to continue the flight into weather conditions that resulted in the pilot's "spatial disorientation and loss of control."

The board also cited Zobayan's "likely self-induced pressure" to complete the flight. Zobayan told air traffic controllers that his helicopter was climbing out of heavy clouds when in fact it was descending, immediately before slamming into a hillside near the town of Calabasas in California, the agency said. Zobayan was among those killed in the crash of the Sikorsky S-76B helicopter outside Los Angeles in hilly terrain.

The agency cited Zobayan's "poor decision to fly in excess of airspeed" and said the weather conditions were "inconsistent with adverse weather training." NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt said Zobayan should not have flown into the clouds. Pilots can become confused about an aircraft's attitude and acceleration when they cannot see the sky or landscape around them, the board said.

It said previously an examination of the helicopter's engines and rotors found no evidence of catastrophic mechanical failure. Bryant, 41, an 18-time National Basketball Association all-star with the Los Angeles Lakers, was traveling with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, two other girls and several friends to a youth basketball tournament at the time of the crash. The accident prompted an outpouring of shock and grief from sports fans worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League launches new scheme to combat racism

The Premier League on Tuesday set in motion an action plan to eradicate racial prejudice and create more opportunities for minority ethnic groups in soccer. It builds on the existing actions taken by the Premier League and clubs to promote ...

U.N. in talks with U.S. on Central American refugees applying for asylum from home

The United Nations Refugee Agency has held initial talks with U.S. President Joe Bidens administration about Central American asylum claimants being processed in their own countries, but it is too early to estimate how many people could ben...

J&J CEO says people may need annual COVID-19 vaccine shots for next several years - CNBC

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky told CNBC on Tuesday that people may need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 annually over the next several years, like seasonal flu shots. Unfortunately, as the virus spreads it can also...

Golf-Ryder Cup captain Harrington tests positive for COVID-19

Padraig Harrington, who will captain Team Europe at the Ryder Cup in September, has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this weeks ATT Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The 49-year-old Harrington, who missed the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021