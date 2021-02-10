Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 10

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 06:45 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- U.S. Senate votes to proceed with second Trump impeachment trial https://on.ft.com/3tIOpZd - Travellers to England face jail for hiding trips to high-risk countries https://on.ft.com/3a79rc4

- Twitter warns of slowing user growth as pandemic surge fades https://on.ft.com/36Wcu5e - KPMG UK chairman told staff to 'stop moaning' about work conditions https://on.ft.com/371CUCC

Overview - The U.S. Senate voted to go ahead with Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, while an overwhelming majority of Republicans backed the former president.

- Passengers arriving in England who try to conceal they have been to countries on a list of high-risk destinations could face up to 10 years in jail as part health secretary Matt Hancock's new quarantine restrictions. - Twitter Inc's user growth missed expectations for a second straight quarter and the company said it would also slow in 2021.

- KPMG UK chairman Bill Michael has apologised after telling staff to "stop moaning" during a discussion about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their working lives. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico reports 10,738 new coronavirus cases, 1,701 deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Tuesday reported 10,738 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,701 more fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,946,751 cases and 168,432 deaths.The government says the real number of infected peo...

US closely monitoring situation along India-China border: Official

The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border, a senior official said on Tuesday and expressed concerns over Beijings pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours.We are closely monitoring th...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar anti-coup protests resume despite bloodshed

Protesters returned to the streets of Myanmars capital Naypyitaw on Wednesday after the most violent day yet in demonstrations against a coup that halted a tentative transition to democracy under elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The United ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local GMT 11 1240 SABALENKA ADVANCES WITH WIN OVER KASATKINASeventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021