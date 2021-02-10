India's Biological E looking to make 600 mln J&J vaccine shots a year -CEO

India's Biological E looking to make 600 mln J&J vaccine shots a year -CEOReuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 12:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:52 IST
Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E Ltd is looking to contract-manufacture roughly 600 million doses of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate annually, Mahima Datla, managing director of the privately-held company said on Wednesday.
"We are targeting 600 million doses for J&J," said Datla. "This will be in addition to our own product for which we are targeting approximately 1 billion doses."
