The Research and Scholastic Development Team (RSDT) of SIBM Pune organized its annual flagship event 'Budget Symposium'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI/SRV Media): The Research and Scholastic Development Team (RSDT) of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune (SIBM Pune) organized its annual flagship event 'Budget Symposium' online on the 7th of February 2021. Speaking about this event Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Director SIBM Pune and Dean Faculty of Management Symbiosis International (Deemed University), shared that the theme of this year's symposium was "Envisioning The Roadmap For Economic Revival".

He also shared that the Symposium started with an engaging discussion on the Union Budget between Dhiraj Nayyar, Director, Economics and Policy, Vedanta Resources, and Alisha Sachdev, Business Journalist, CNBC-TV18. The Symposium had an impressive panel discussion by industry stalwarts including Former IFS Ambassador Gautam Bambawale, Sr Advisor, Ola; Aastha Gudwani, India Economist, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Global Research; Urvashi Prasad, Senior Public Policy Specialist, NITI Aayog; Arpita Mukherjee, Economic Policy Researcher, ICRIER; Abhishek Bisen, Sr Executive Vice President and Fund Manager, Fixed Asset, Kotak Mutual Fund; and Satish Thimmalapura, Deputy General Manager, Electric Mobility, Bosch Ltd.

The panel was moderated by Radhika Merwin, Ex Associate Editor, The Hindu Business Line. The experts on the panel expressed their views on topics like health, agriculture, defence and financial markets. The panel discussion began its course by stressing upon the fiscal math of the budget. The discussion also was about the current trend of decreasing allocation to the defence sector as a percentage of the GDP. The pressing matters related to the agricultural sector, MSP, shift from an oil-based economy to a lithium-based economy, consumption of electric vehicles and ease of adoption of the same in the Indian market, and other interesting aspects were discussed.

The panel considered the Union Budget 2021 to be transparent which will lay out a roadmap to what is ahead and what happens between FY 21 and FY 22. Albeit hosted virtually, the event was engaging and helped augment the understanding of the budget for the students. This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

