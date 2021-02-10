European shares head higher on upbeat earnings
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 13:51 IST
European shares rose on Wednesday as a set of upbeat quarterly earnings reports from firms including SocGen helped boost optimism around a faster vaccine-led economic recovery this year.
France's Societe Generale gained 2.9% after it beat profit forecasts for the fourth quarter, as charges related to the COVID-19 pandemic came in lower than expected. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% with commodity-linked shares and banking stocks leading gains. Most European indices were higher in early trading.
Dutch Bank ABN Amro dropped 1.3% even as it reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit. German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp added 5.8% after it raised its full-year outlook citing improved demand, while online takeaway food company Delivery Hero was up 0.3% after reporting a 95% surge in full-year revenue.
German's DAX rose 0.1%. The world's largest container shipping line Maersk was down 5.6% even after saying that a surge in demand for container shipping would boost earnings in the first quarter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
