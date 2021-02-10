Left Menu

Upbeat earnings lift FTSE 100, Dunelm shines on dividend plans

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, on the other hand, fell 0.1% to snap a seven-day winning streak, partly weighed down by a 3.9% decline for homebuilder Redrow, even as it reported a higher first-half profit. "This is clearly a week in which we're going to see earnings be in the driver's seat for the London market," said Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:54 IST
Upbeat earnings lift FTSE 100, Dunelm shines on dividend plans

Positive corporate earnings lifted the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, outweighing concerns about the economic impact of prolonged coronavirus-induced lockdowns, with homeware retailer Dunelm saying it would resume dividend payouts. The homeware retailer also reported a higher first-half profit on strong online demand, sending its shares up 3%.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.1%, with the financials sector tracking gains in Europe following upbeat earnings from Societe Generale. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, on the other hand, fell 0.1% to snap a seven-day winning streak, partly weighed down by a 3.9% decline for homebuilder Redrow, even as it reported a higher first-half profit.

"This is clearly a week in which we're going to see earnings be in the driver's seat for the London market," said Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING. "On a macro scale, what is very important for markets, including London, is what's happening with the U.S. stimulus."

A raft of global stimulus has helped the FTSE 100 rebound nearly 34% from a coronavirus-led crash in March 2020, but the index is still about 15% below its highest level last year at a time when the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 is scaling record highs. Asian shares also hit an all-time high earlier in the day and all eyes are now on progress in a proposed $1.9 trillion U.S. fiscal stimulus bill

In the UK, mining stocks were among the top gainers in morning trading, with Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American all up more than 1%. Insurer Lancashire rose 2.3% as it posted a surprise profit for the year.

Travel and leisure stocks led declines among FTSE subsectors as transport minister Grant Shapps said he couldn't say whether people would be able to take holidays at home or abroad this year due to the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia issues CIS-wide arrest warrant for close Navalny ally

Russia has issued an arrest warrant that covers a swath of other former Soviet republics for one of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys closest allies, a Moscow court said on Wednesday.Leonid Volkov, who oversees Navalnys regional headqua...

GHMC Mayoral poll on Feb 11, TRS likely to emerge victorious

Election for the posts of Mayorand Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation,which witnessed pitched battle between ruling TRS and BJP inDecember last, will be held on Thursday and K ChandrashekharRao-led outfit has fair chanc...

China's coronavirus anxiety super-charges testing business in holiday season

With millions of Chinese facing mandatory coronavirus tests to travel during the Lunar New Year holiday, some enterprising private firms are eyeing a potential boon from more personalised but pricier services, such as swab tests at home or ...

EU's von der Leyen admits to failings in vaccine fight

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged failings on Wednesday in the EUs approval and rollout of vaccines against COVID-19, and said the bloc had learned lessons in the process.The chief of the EU executive was speak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021