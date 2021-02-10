Houzz Announces Best Of Houzz 2021 Winners

Coveted annual award highlights home remodeling and design professionals with top ratings and most popular designs among the Houzz communityMUMBAI, India, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Houzz Inc., the leading platform for home renovation and design, announced the Houzz community's picks for Best Of Houzz 2021, a homeowner-to-homeowner guide to the top Architects & Building Designers, Interior Designers & Decorators, Civil Engineers & Contractors and other residential remodeling professionals on Houzz. This exclusive award recognizes just three percent of the more than 2.5 million active home professionals and interior and architectural photographers on the Houzz platform.

''The Best Of Houzz awards are an emblem of trust and credibility for home professionals across India and around the world, and we are excited to celebrate this year's winners,'' said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. ''The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted our critical need as homeowners to feel comfortable before inviting pros into and around our homes, and the Best Of Houzz badge is a powerful way to communicate the trust that homeowners have in a pro's business. It's just one of many tools on the Houzz platform that help pros convey their unique expertise, and help homeowners find the right professionals for their projects.''Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design awards honor professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including a professional's overall rating on Houzz and client reviews for projects completed in 2020. Photography badges are awarded to architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular.

A 'Best Of Houzz 2021' badge, specifying the category won, appears on winners' profiles to help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals on Houzz locally and around the world. Winners have been announced globally.

To see the most popular home designs visit: https://www.houzz.in/best-of-houzz-2021.

About HouzzHouzz is the leading platform for home renovation and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With one of the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is one of the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, find products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Houzz is a registered trademark of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.in.

