India Pesticides files Rs 800-cr IPO papers 

Agrochemical technicals company India Pesticides has filed preliminary papers with capital markets watchdog Sebi to raise Rs 800 crore through an initial share sale.The public offer comprises fresh issuance of shares amounting to Rs 100 crore and an offer of sale of Rs 700 crore by promoter and technocrat, Anand Swarup Agarwal and other shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus.The Uttar Pradesh-based company may decide to undertake a pre-IPO placement of Rs 75 crore subject to consultation of the merchant bankers.Proceeds of the fresh issue would be used towards funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:08 IST
Agrochemical technicals company India Pesticides has filed preliminary papers with capital markets watchdog Sebi to raise Rs 800 crore through an initial share sale.

The public offer comprises fresh issuance of shares amounting to Rs 100 crore and an offer of sale of Rs 700 crore by promoter and technocrat, Anand Swarup Agarwal and other shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus.

The Uttar Pradesh-based company may decide to undertake a pre-IPO placement of Rs 75 crore subject to consultation of the merchant bankers.

Proceeds of the fresh issue would be used towards funding the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. Further, the company expects to receive the benefits of listing of the equity shares, including to enhance the visibility and brand image among the existing and potential customers.

India Pesticides is an R&D focused agrochemical technical company, which has growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides and fungicide segments. It also manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It is the only Indian manufacturer and amongst the top five companies globally for several technical products such as folpet and cynomoxanil, used to make fungicides that control fungal growth across a variety of crops. India Pesticides currently operates from two manufacturing facilities at Lucknow and Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh with an aggregate capacity of 19,500 MT for technicals and 6,500 MT for the formulations vertical. Axis Capital and JM Financial have been appointed as merchant bankers of the issue.

