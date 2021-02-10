Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:06 IST
Karnataka to soon unveil policy framework on agri start-ups & operational guidelines
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil said on Wednesday the Government would soon unveil policy framework on agri start-ups and operational guidelines.

Patil said agri start-ups can provide missing links in the agricultural value chain and deliver efficient, innovative products, technologies and services to farmers and consumers.

Addressing a virtual session offices (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) summit and awards for agri start-ups,he said the food and agriculture practices and enterprises in India are poised for transformational changes in line with the new government policies.

''Agriculture has been rapidly evolving into agri business in terms of approach and structure,'' he was quoted as saying in a FICCI statement.

To develop congenial eco-system for agri start-ups in Karnataka, a committee had been constituted to formulate a policy framework on agri start-ups and operational guidelines.

''The committee has submitted the policy documents to the government, and we are in the process of releasing it shortly,'' he said, according to the statement.

Chairman, FICCI National Agriculture Committee & GroupPresident (Corporate Relations & Alliances), TAFE Ltd, T RKesavan said every agri start-up has its own strength and there is a need to create a dedicated cell for agri start-ups.

Chairman, FICCI Task Force on Agri Start-ups, HemendraMathur said: ''Bengaluru is the tech capital of the country and we must think towards building a center for excellence in the agriculture sector with the kind of talent and resources that we have in Karnataka''.

Pravesh Sharma, Chairman, FICCI Task Force on FPOs andCo-founder and CEO, Kamatan Farm Tech Pvt Ltd, emphasized having a state-level agri start-up policy for different states and this should be supported by a dedicated organization to promote agri start-ups.

FICCI Secretary General Dilip Chenoy said the agriculture ecosystem is witnessing a wave of entrepreneurship with disruptive and futuristic ideas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

