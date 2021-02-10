Left Menu

Kerala rolls out projects with eye on post-pandemic upsurge in tourism activities

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:15 IST
Eyeing thepost-pandemic upsurge in tourism activities, Kerala has rolledout a string of new projects at a cost of Rs 60 crore, givinggreater visibility to 25 spots, many of them in rural andsemi-urban areas along the length and breadth of the state.

Inaugurating the projects through video conference,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that tourismin the state is on the comeback trail from thepandemic-induced crisis and the government was committed toproviding all support to the sector.

He noted that the government did not allow thedisruptions caused by COVID-19 to come in the way ofimplementation of tourism development projects in the state,which will position these destinations as must-see places forvisitors.

''In Kerala, tourism is a source of income for largesections of people. After remaining shut for eight months dueto the pandemic, tourism centres in the state have startedreceiving visitors by strictly adhering to health protocols,thereby restoring livelihood of the people affected by thedisruption,'' the Chief Minister said.

The promotion of Responsible Tourism in a big way hasbrought benefit to local communities throughout the state, andthe newly launched projects will boost their income, he said.

''Also, it will help preserve our heritage includingart, handicraft, unique farming methods and cuisine,'' he said.

Noting that Responsible Tourism has its emphasis onconservation of ecology and heritage, Vijayan said ''air, soil,water, flora and fauna and art and culture are our commonassets, and tourism in Kerala is based on these invaluableinheritance.'' Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the newprojects will help tourism overcome the crisis and maintainits status as Indias 'Super Brand.' ''Tourism is a key component of the states revenueand a major employment provider.So, tourism developmentprojects are planned and implemented to achieve sustainabledevelopment goals,'' Surendran added.

Rani George, Principal Secretary, Tourism, saidthe state had launched a new marketing campaign called'Change of Air' to help tourism overcome the ravages of thepandemic and maintain its status as India's 'Super Brand.' The new projects were being implemented in such away that the local community will be the principalbeneficiary, the official said.

Tourism Director P Bala Kiran said the projectsrolled out include Thalassery Heritage Project Phase-1(Kannur), Sasthampara Tourism Project (Thiruvananthapuram),Aranmula Destination Development (Pathanamthitta),Ramakkalmedu Tourism Development Project (Idukki), KumarakomCultural Centre, Thunchan Smaraka renovation (Malappuram)Kappad Beach Tourism Project (Kozhikode) and Bekal Beach Park(Kasaragod).PTI UD BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

