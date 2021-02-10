Left Menu

Japanese Soy sauce brand Kikkoman enters Indian market

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:16 IST
Japanese Soy sauce brand Kikkoman enters Indian market

Japan's Kikkoman Corporation on Wednesday announced its foray into India with a wholly-owned subsidiary and aims to become the market leader in the soy and Asian sauces category.

The company initially plans to introduce its naturally brewed 'Honjozo' soy sauce in the top metro cities and expand to other cities through e-commerce partners, Kikkoman India Director and India Representative Harry Hakuei Kosato told PTI on virtual interaction.

''India is one of the biggest emerging markets for global businesses and a key driver of growth in Asia. The launch of Kikkoman India will ensure the seamless distribution of our products exclusively created for India.

''It is the first time we will have complete and direct control of all aspects of the business in India, where the emphasis shall be on marketing and sales. As our sales volumes in India are expected to grow rapidly to meet rising demand, we hope to shift production to India when the timing is right,'' he added.

For the time being, the company will import soy sauce to India, through its subsidiary, he said.

Earlier, the brand was available in India through contract manufacturing with Delmonte.

The company will introduce Kikkoman Naturally Brewed Soy Sauce, which will be competitively priced, followed by the launch of other soy sauce related seasonings for both the foodservice and consumer retail markets, Kosato said.

Representatives from Kikkoman India are meeting with industry executives across the country to inform and educate them about the benefits of using naturally brewed soy sauce.

The soy sauce market in India is very small and according to industry estimates it was at Rs 46 crore in 2019-20 and is growing annually by 10 per cent, Kosato said.

''We are planning to grow the market first and then become the market leader in the soy sauce and Asian sauces category,'' he added.

Kikkoman has expanded to over 100 countries, with 10 manufacturing facilities globally, distributing its products all over the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dhinakaran's attempts to break AIADMK will not fructify, says Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu ChiefMinister K Palaniswami on Wednesday charged AMMK leader TTVDhinakaran with conspiring to break the ruling AIADMK, butasserted his dreams will not fructify as theworker-dominated party will remain united.The party will never ...

Tennis-Halep wins five straight games to rally to victory

Romanian second seed Simona Halep won five consecutive games to come back from the brink to defeat local hope Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-4 7-5 in an error-strewn match to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.Twice Gran...

Delhi HC issues notice to Kejriwal govt on plea seeking stay on decision to increase dearness allowance of workers

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Arvind Kejriwal government on an application seeking a stay of a decision that increases dearness allowance of workers in all scheduled employments in Delhi including in private firms. Whil...

To sell or swap? S.Africa weighs options for AstraZeneca shots ahead of J&J rollout

South Africas health minister said on Wednesday the government may sell or swap doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine it may not need, as it scrambles to start inoculating its citizens with an alternative U.S. shot next week. The unusual m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021