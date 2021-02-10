Left Menu

Clark to become first female CEO of US Chamber of Commerce

The US Chamber of Commerce has appointed Suzanne Clark as its next CEO, the first woman to hold the position.Clark, whos currently president of the US Chamber, will succeed Thomas J Donohue. The position is effective on March 11.Clark was named president in June 2019. Donohue served as CEO of the US Chamber for 24 years.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:26 IST
Clark to become first female CEO of US Chamber of Commerce

The US Chamber of Commerce has appointed Suzanne Clark as its next CEO, the first woman to hold the position.

Clark, who's currently president of the US Chamber, will succeed Thomas J Donohue. The position is effective on March 11.

Clark was named president in June 2019. She serves on the boards of agricultural equipment maker AGCO and TransUnion, a global risk and credit information provider. Donohue served as CEO of the US Chamber for 24 years. The Chamber of Commerce is the world's largest business federation, representing more than 3 million businesses as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU regulator says Russia yet to submit COVID-19 vaccine application

Europes medicines regulator said on Wednesday it has so far not received any application seeking approval for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russias Gamaleya institute.However, the European Medicines Agency EMA said the vaccine...

UK's reported COVID-19 cases rise, deaths decline

Britain recorded a rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, although there was a decrease in the reported death toll.There were 13,013 people who tested positive for the virus in the latest daily total, up from 12,364 on...

Pandemic shakes up Olympic gymnastics qualification

The United States, Russia and China were each given an extra entry to the Olympic womens gymnastics competition in Tokyo on Wednesday after the coronavirus pandemic forced a shake-up in qualifying.The International Gymnastics Federation sai...

SEBI relaxations help companies raise capital amid COVID pandemic: Official

The relaxations in regulationsmade by the Securities and Exchange Board of India SEBI toprovide more leeway for companies to raise funds has apositive impact on the corporate sector, amid the COVID-19pandemic, an official said on Wednesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021