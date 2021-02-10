Left Menu

BPCL to buyout Oman Oil stake in Bina refinery for Rs 2,400 cr

formerly known as Oman Oil Company S.A.0.C. for a consideration of approx Rs 2,399.26 crore.The transaction, it said, is subject to the execution of the relevant transaction documentation and other conditions agreed upon among the parties.Upon completion, BPCL will hold 100 per cent of the equity share capital in BORL, it said.On Tuesday, BPCL Director Finance N Vijayagopal had said that discussions with OQ S.A.O.C. had concluded.BORL was incorporated in February 1994 to build a refinery at Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:29 IST
BPCL to buyout Oman Oil stake in Bina refinery for Rs 2,400 cr

Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday said it will buyout Oman Oil Company's shares in the Bina refinery project for about Rs 2,400 crore.

BPCL holds a 63.68 per cent stake in Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), which built and operates a 7.8 million tonne oil refinery at Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

In a stock exchange filing, BPCL said it has ''finalised commercial terms in connection with the purchase of the 88.86 crore equity shares of Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL), constituting 36.62 per cent of the equity share capital from OQ S.A.0.C. (formerly known as Oman Oil Company S.A.0.C.) for a consideration of approx Rs 2,399.26 crore''.

The transaction, it said, is subject to the execution of the relevant transaction documentation and other conditions agreed upon among the parties.

''Upon completion, BPCL will hold 100 per cent of the equity share capital in BORL,'' it said.

On Tuesday, BPCL Director (Finance) N Vijayagopal had said that discussions with OQ S.A.O.C. had concluded.

BORL was incorporated in February 1994 to build a refinery at Bina in Madhya Pradesh. The unit initially could turn 6 million tonnes of crude oil annually into fuel, which was subsequently raised to 7.8 million tonnes.

Before the company is privatised, BPCL will exit Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) by selling its 61.65 per cent stake to a consortium of Oil India Ltd and Engineers India Ltd, Vijayagopal had said.

It is selling stake because the government had as per the Assam Peace Accord agreed to keep NRL in the public sector.

''The consortium of OIL and Engineers India Ltd will acquire 49 per cent and the rest 13.65 per cent will be sold to the government of Assam,'' he had said.

OIL currently holds 26 per cent equity in NRL, while the government of Assam has around 12.35 per cent.

The value for 61.65 per cent stake in NRL is reportedly around Rs 7,000 crore.

Post NRL sale, BPCL would be left with three refineries at Mumbai, Kochi in Kerala and Bina.

The government is selling its entire 52.98 per cent stake in BPCL in the nation's biggest privatisation till date.

Vedanta Group and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's Indian unit Think Gas have put in an expression of interest for buying the government stake.

The sale of NRL is the first step towards the disinvestment of BPCL.

The government has already indicated that it expects to complete BPCL privatisation by the first half of the fiscal beginning April (2021-22).

The sale is key to achieving the Rs 1.75 lakh crore disinvestment target set for 2021-22.

BPCL will give the buyer ownership of around 15.33 per cent of India's oil refining capacity and 22 per cent of the fuel marketing share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members' participation in Budget discussion.

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night to accommodate members participation in Budget discussion....

Farmers violence:Court asks police to upload on its website FIRs lodged at Nangloi PS

A court here has directed the Delhi police to upload on its website all the FIRs that were registered at the Nangloi police station in connection to the violence on Republic Day during farmers tractor parade against the Centres three new ag...

UK's reported COVID-19 cases rise, deaths decline

Britain recorded a rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, although there was a decrease in the reported death toll.There were 13,013 people who tested positive for the virus in the latest daily total, up from 12,364 on...

EU regulator says Russia yet to submit COVID-19 vaccine application

Europes medicines regulator said on Wednesday it has so far not received any application seeking approval for the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russias Gamaleya institute.However, the European Medicines Agency EMA said the vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021