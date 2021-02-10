60 passenger coaches equipped with solar panel for running lights, fans: Railway Minister

As many as 60 passenger coaches have been equipped with solar panel for meeting their light and fan power requirements, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament Wednesday.

Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Goyal said the Railways introduced the Solar Power Technology on passenger trains running between Sarai Rohila (Delhi) and Farrukh Nagar (Haryana) in July 2017 for meeting the light and fan load requirement.

''So far, 60 passenger coaches have been equipped with solar panel for meeting its light and fan power requirements,'' he said.

He said that 14 coaches of the Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) Trailer Coaches (TCs) based at Shakurbasti in Delhi are using the technology.

As many as 10 such coaches are being used in the Swatchata Express at Delhi, six are being used in the DEMU based at Jamalpur, Bihar, he said.

Also 10 non-AC passenger coaches of Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity are using solar power, while 13 non-AC passenger coaches under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Funding of IRFC based at Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh (Sitapur-Delhi-Rewari Section) are using solar power. Seven non-AC coaches in Train No. 12084-83 Janshatabdi Express, Tamil Nadu are also using such coaches, he said.

He further said that 10 non-AC coaches at Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, (to run in Mathura-Alwar Section) and 30 non-AC passenger coaches in Lucknow-Varanasi Section are to be equipped with solar power technology.

