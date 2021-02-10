Chhattisgarh: Naxals torch four vehicles in Dantewada

Naxals have set on fire fourvehicles engaged in a railway project in Chhattisgarh'sDantewada district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night between Bacheliand Nareli villages, said district superintendent of policeAbhishek Pallava.

''The work for doubling of a railways track was goingon in the area when around 20 armed naxals, suspected to befrom the Bhairamgarh area committee, arrived at the site andset the four vehicles on fire,'' he said.

Besides one JCB, a poclain machine and two tippertrucks were gutted in the fire, Pallava said, adding that thenaxals slipped into the adjoining forests after the incident.

He said police reinforcement was sent to the spot anda search operation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)