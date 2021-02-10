Left Menu

Long-dated euro zone yields rise after Spain 50-yr sale, Italy's yields ease

While the deal priced successfully, it has highlighted a tension in the bond market between monetary stimulus and worries over fiscal stimulus-fuelled inflation. "There is high demand for long maturities because of the hunt for yield, so debt agencies are taking advantage with 50-year issuance," said DZ Bank rates strategist Daniel Lenz.

Long-dated euro zone yields rise after Spain 50-yr sale, Italy's yields ease
Long-dated euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday after a 50-year bond sale by Spain in the previous session sparked some selling of long-dated bonds on fears that an increase in inflation could hurt this part of the market.

Spain sold 5 billion euros of 50-year bonds on Tuesday, following Belgium's sale of 50-year bonds the week before, generating a whopping 65 billion euros of demand in the process. While the deal priced successfully, it has highlighted a tension in the bond market between monetary stimulus and worries over fiscal stimulus-fuelled inflation.

"There is high demand for long maturities because of the hunt for yield, so debt agencies are taking advantage with 50-year issuance," said DZ Bank rates strategist Daniel Lenz. "But on the other hand, there is discussion over reflation and a concern that long-dated bonds may suffer the most in case of a change in the inflation path," he added.

Lenz was referring to expectations that a $1.9 trillion stimulus programme in the United States would lift the yields of major global bond markets. Spain's 30-year bond yield rose 1.8 basis points to 1.03%, and was trading near a four-month high of 1.048% hit on Monday, when the deal was first announced.

Belgium and France's 30-year debt rose almost 1 basis point each to 0.53% and 0.56% respectively., ITALY'S POLITICS IN FOCUS

Italian borrowing costs were lower on the day, with Mario Draghi's efforts to forge a new government coalition in focus. The 10-year bond yield inched down almost 2 bps at 0.503%, hovering around its lowest level since early January. The closely watched gap between Italian and German bonds yields was at 93 bps, close to its more than 5-year low.

Italy's 5-Star Movement struggled on Wednesday to quell its deep divisions over Draghi's drive to form a coalition which risk tearing apart the anti-establishment party and delaying the creation of the cabinet. But with pledges of support from a host of groups, including the League, Forza Italia and the Democratic Party, Draghi does not need 5-Star votes.

Borrowing costs were slightly higher across the board in euro zone bond markets. U.S. inflation data rose moderately in January but underlying inflation remained benign as the pandemic continues to be a drag on the labor market and services industry.

