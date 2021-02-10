Left Menu

Now is no time for a row with EU on finance - BoE's Bailey

The City of London likely to get only limited "equivalence"-based access to the EU financial market for the foreseeable future. Earlier on Wednesday, consultants PwC estimated Britain's tax receipts from its financial services sector were set to start falling from this year as a result of Brexit and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:55 IST
Now is no time for a row with EU on finance - BoE's Bailey

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey urged the European Union not to pick a fight with Britain over trade in financial services after Brexit and he said the bloc was demanding more of London than of other partners.

The City of London has been largely cut off from the EU since Jan. 1 and Brussels has said it won't be rushed into decisions on granting access for financial firms in Britain, saying it wants to see how far UK rules will diverge. "This is a standard that the EU holds no other country to and would, I suspect, not agree to be held to itself," Bailey said in a speech on Wednesday.

"We have an opportunity to move forward and rebuild our economies, post-COVID, supported by our financial systems," he said. "Now is not the time to have a regional argument." Bailey said rules for the financial services industry must adapt as the world changes but he ruled out a sudden lowering of rules in Britain after its exit from the EU.

"Let me be clear, none of this means that the UK should or will create a low-regulation, high-risk, anything-goes financial centre and system," he said. Britain's new trade deal with the bloc, which took effect on Jan. 1, does not cover financial services. The City of London likely to get only limited "equivalence"-based access to the EU financial market for the foreseeable future.

Earlier on Wednesday, consultants PwC estimated Britain's tax receipts from its financial services sector were set to start falling from this year as a result of Brexit and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The 135 billion-pound industry accounts for more than 10% of UK tax receipts.

Separately, the Centre for Economics and Business Research said Brexit will potentially cost London's economy 9.5 billion pounds a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Had no bad intentions, went to Red Fort as everyone was going there: Deep Sidhu tells police

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who was arrested for the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, has told police that he had no bad intentions and went to the historic monument as everybody was going there, officials said on Wednesday.The Delh...

India will do its best to facilitate COVID vaccines sought by Canada: PM assures Trudeau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada.Trudeau, who made a telephone call to the prime minister, said ...

AgustaWestland Case: Court extends ED remand of accused Anoop Gupta till Feb 12

Delhis Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate remand of businessman Anoop Gupta, who was arrested in the AgustaWestland money laundering case, till February 12. While extended Guptas remand, Special Judge Arvin...

White House condemns attack on Saudi airport, will continue effort to end war in Yemen

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the United States condemned an attack on a Saudi airport and will continue diplomatic outreach to end the conflict in Yemen.Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a dro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021