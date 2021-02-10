Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street rally runs out of steam ahead of Powell talk

Shares in cannabis companies surged, extending a months-long rally due to bets on decriminalization under the administration of President Joe Biden, as the Reddit community behind a recent trading frenzy talked up the stocks. Wall Street's fear gauge spiked to a one-week high of 23.85 points.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:01 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rally runs out of steam ahead of Powell talk
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped from record levels in volatile trading on Wednesday as Reddit forum turned their focus to cannabis stocks while investors looked to a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in the afternoon.

Tesla Inc's 4.2% slide and Amazon.com Inc's 1.1% drop weighed the most on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Shares of both the companies pulled the consumer discretionary index down 1.3%. Shares in cannabis companies surged, extending a months-long rally due to bets on decriminalization under the administration of President Joe Biden, as the Reddit community behind a recent trading frenzy talked up the stocks.

Wall Street's fear gauge spiked to a one-week high of 23.85 points. "When you get a highly speculative market things can turn, really off notice," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"Its a small correction in the sense that the dominating feature to these markets remain low interest rates, the passage to Biden's package - whether it's as big as they hoped or whether it's a slightly scaled down version." Bets on more fiscal aid and swift vaccine distribution have powered the main U.S. stock indexes to a series of all-time peaks recently.

Biden on Tuesday agreed to a proposal by Democratic lawmakers to limit or phase out stimulus payments to higher-income individuals as part of his administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The Russell 1000 value index, which is heavily weighted towards cyclical sectors, rose 0.1%, while the growth index, which comprises large tech companies, was down 0.3%.

"Valuations are stretched, we're overbought but there's a lot of sectors that haven't participate as well ... and rotation into these pockets always seems to keep this market floating," said Dennis Dick, a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas. Twitter Inc added about 7.6% after it forecast a strong start to 2021 as ad spending rebounds from a rock bottom.

The social media platform has thought about whether to hold bitcoin on its balance sheet, but it has not made any changes yet, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal told CNBC. At 11:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.79 points, or 0.09%, to 31,403.30, the S&P 500 lost 3.50 points, or 0.09%, to 3,907.61 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 37.00 points, or 0.26%, to 13,971.16.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in January but underlying inflation remained benign amid a pandemic that has fractured the labor market and services industry. The Fed has signaled it would tolerate higher prices "for some time" as the economy climbs out of a coronavirus-driven recession. Powell will be speaking about the state of the U.S. labor market in a webinar at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

Fourth-quarter earnings have so far also exceeded expectations, supporting sentiment. Lyft Inc jumped 5.6% after the ride-hailing firm said it is chopping costs and now expects to be profitable in the third quarter.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.1-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 44 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 576 new highs and 29 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Had no bad intentions, went to Red Fort as everyone was going there: Deep Sidhu tells police

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who was arrested for the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day, has told police that he had no bad intentions and went to the historic monument as everybody was going there, officials said on Wednesday.The Delh...

India will do its best to facilitate COVID vaccines sought by Canada: PM assures Trudeau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada.Trudeau, who made a telephone call to the prime minister, said ...

AgustaWestland Case: Court extends ED remand of accused Anoop Gupta till Feb 12

Delhis Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the Enforcement Directorate remand of businessman Anoop Gupta, who was arrested in the AgustaWestland money laundering case, till February 12. While extended Guptas remand, Special Judge Arvin...

White House condemns attack on Saudi airport, will continue effort to end war in Yemen

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the United States condemned an attack on a Saudi airport and will continue diplomatic outreach to end the conflict in Yemen.Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a dro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021