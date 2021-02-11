Left Menu

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark) has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%, the generic version of Cleocin T®1 Gel, 1%, of Pharmacia & Upjohn.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending December 2020, the Cleocin T® Gel, 1% market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $73.8 million*.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 169 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 42 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals LtdGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It is ranked among the top 80 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2019). The company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the third consecutive year in a row. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry are featured in the index.

For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com1All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

