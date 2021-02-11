Jaro Education launches a new online program in Corporate Finance and Analytics in collaboration with KPMG India

Jaro Education and KPMG India have collaborated to offer training programs to students/ professionals.

With a digital boom, every sector has revamped itself with the latest technological advances and the finance sector is no different. During this period of the digital boom, it is extremely crucial to polish one's skills at their workplace. Career growth is guaranteed if one upgrades themselves with skill sets which include Financial Modeling, Tableau, Fintech, Data Analysis, and Blockchain.

Finding the right course can be difficult for a working professional because of time constraints. Keeping this requirement in mind, Jaro Education and KPMG India have come together to deliver a certification program in Corporate Finance and Analytics. This online course will benefit finance professionals to a greater extent. These professionals will then need advanced digital knowledge to up skill themselves.

If a finance professional is not well-versed with Financial Planning & Analytics, Financial Modeling, Tableau, Data Analysis, Fintech, or Blockchain, this certification could be beneficial to upgrade their skills and make them future-ready.

The six-month course in a virtual classroom will incorporate 100+ hours of interactive learning. This program will cover Tableau, an important tool in data analytics and visualization. This is a fast emerging tool, with a majority of the bigger corporations now depending on the harvest of data, to chart out policies and their future mode of action.

''The entire program is constructed around real-world scenarios. While one learns the frameworks and concepts, numerous assignments are expertly crafted to allow one an opportunity to apply the concepts in real-world scenarios. Jaro Education is the program's marketing and technology partner,'' said an official from KPMG India.

Jaro Education is extremely thrilled about the collaboration with KPMG India and believes that this course could give great stimulation to the finance professionals, especially in the banking, finance, and insurance sectors.

''The partnership with KPMG focuses on bridging the finance and analytics skill-gap in the workforce. The ideal candidate for the course is a professional in finance with 3-6 years of post-qualification experience. KPMG India experts will deliver the programme, which aims to bridge the skill gaps,'' said Ms Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education.

This course will be of greater advantage to financing managers, corporate finance professionals, chartered accountants, MBA finance, and CFA program candidates, self-employed finance professionals, and graduates.

The admissions are closing soon and last date to apply is 27th February, 2021. Apply for the program here:https://www.jaroeducation.com/kpmg/certificate-program-corporate-finance-analytics/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=digitalhangover&utm_campaign=kpmg

