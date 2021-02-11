AstraZeneca forecasts 2021 growth after fourth-quarter sales beat
AstraZeneca on Thursday forecast 2021 revenue growth after the COVID-19 vaccine developer beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter product sales, as a wide range of therapies helped cushion the hit from the pandemic. The British drugmaker said it expects 2021 revenues to increase by a low teens percentage, with "faster growth" in core earnings to $4.75 to $5.00 per share.Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:46 IST
AstraZeneca on Thursday forecast 2021 revenue growth after the COVID-19 vaccine developer beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter product sales, as a wide range of therapies helped cushion the hit from the pandemic.
The British drugmaker said it expects 2021 revenues to increase by a low teens percentage, with "faster growth" in core earnings to $4.75 to $5.00 per share. Quarterly product sales of $7.01 billion surpassed a company-compiled consensus of $6.81 billion. 2020 was a crucial year for AstraZeneca. It teamed up with the University of Oxford to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, and made its largest ever deal by buying U.S. drugmaker Alexion for $39 billion as it bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.
The London-listed company said its forecast did not include any impact from its COVID-19 vaccine, adding it intended to break out sales from the shot beginning in the first quarter this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- University of Oxford
- British
- AstraZeneca
- London
- U.S.
ALSO READ
British government faces pushback on mass COVID-19 testing plan - sources
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds telephonic talks with British counterpart
People must explain travel reasons under new British border measures
Jaishankar, British Foreign Secretary discuss over phone progress on talks held in December
British PM Johnson heads to Scotland to argue against the breakup of UK