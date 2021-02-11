Left Menu

Ola to deploy ABB's robotics, automation solutions at EV manufacturing facility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:27 IST
Ola to deploy ABB's robotics, automation solutions at EV manufacturing facility
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ride-hailing major Ola on Thursday said it has selected ABB as one of its key partners for robotics and automation solutions for its electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

Ola will utilise ABB's automation solutions in its factory's key manufacturing process lines, including painting and welding lines, while ABB robots will be deployed extensively for the battery and motor assembly lines, a statement said.

These include ABB's paint and Integrated Dressing robots in its painting and welding lines, and robots for assembly and material handling in the battery and motor assembly areas, it added.

ABB robots will be digitally integrated into Ola's AI-enabled factory to optimise robot performance, productivity and product quality.

The use of ABB's robots and automation solutions will ensure remote digital connectivity and monitoring of the robots that will ride on Ola's proprietary AI engine and tech stack, it said.

''ABB's solutions will be riding on Ola's own proprietary AI engine and tech stack embedded in our scooter mega-factory. We are bringing in global expertise and stitching up partnerships that will help us build out our factory in record speed and roll out the first of our electric scooters in the coming months,'' Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director at ABB India and South Asia, said the company's sustainable robotics automation solutions will complement the vision to build the factory to further the EV journey of India.

''Increased automation and robotics to make shop-floors safer, more productive and of impeccable quality will fast-track India's transition to one of the leading agile, self-reliant and high-tech manufacturing economies of the world,'' he added.

In December, Ola announced inking an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 2,400 crore for setting up its first electric scooter factory in the state. With an initial annual capacity of 2 million units, the factory will create 10,000 jobs and serve as a global manufacturing hub for both India and international markets across Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU close to seal supply deal with Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines - sources

The European Union could sign a supply deal with Novavax this week or next for the U.S. companys COVID-19 vaccine candidate, two EU officials involved in the talks with the firm said. The EU concluded in December preliminary negotiations wi...

AstraZeneca expects COVID-19 vaccine capacity of 200 mln a month by April

AstraZeneca expects to produce more than 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine - developed with Oxford University - this month, ramping up to more than 200 million a month by April, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday.Mene Pa...

Priyanka takes holy dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, performs puja

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a holy dip at the Sangam in Allahabad on Mauni Amavasya and performed a puja. The Congress leader, who arrived here in the morning, reached the Sangam, a confluence of the Ga...

Women's rights activist charged for role in Polish protests

A leader of the Polish Womens Strike, the movement that has led mass nationwide protests against a near total abortion ban in Poland, has been charged with criminal felonies. Marta Lempart told The Associated Press on Thursday that she was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021