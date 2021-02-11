Hero Electric creates new logistics arrangement for customers in eastern, north-eastern India

EV maker Hero Electric on Thursday said it has created of a new hub-and-spoke logistics arrangement for serving its customers in the eastern and north-eastern region of the country.

Under this, the company has set up a fully integrated storage and handling facility at Patna, which will serve as the hub, initially catering over 80 dealers and later expanded to spare and warranty parts, Hero Electric said in a release. Besides, the new facility, which will cater to customers across Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and north-east region, will also train professionals ensuring the highest levels of after-sales service and solutions to the existing customers, it added.

The EV maker already has two such strategic facilities, one each in Ludhiana (Punjab) and Hosur (Tamil Nadu). The setting of a hub at Patna is another step forward in Hero Electric's plan for expansion to ensure maximum penetration across the length and breadth of the country, the company said. ''With the doubling of capacity at the plant, and the three strategically located 'hub and spoke' distribution arrangements, we will now be able to reach the customers in the farthest corner of the country,'' said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India. The company said the move is in line with the government's vision to promote and foster the adoption of electric mobility in India. The company will further invest in R&D to introduce technologically advanced products that India needs in order to make the switch from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

The new ''hub and spoke'' logistics arrangement has been put in place to fulfil customers' choice of a particular model and colour in the shortest possible time, it said, adding that the hub has been created through a large, fully integrated storage and handling facility at Patna with real time connectivity to the manufacturing unit. The strategic location of the facility ensures intelligent connectivity and infrastructure for the company through road from the manufacturing plant located in Ludhiana. The warehouse will further serve as a strategic hub to ensure deliveries and sale of spare and warranty parts to dealers and other service centres located in the region, Hero Electric said in the release. With this, the company also aims to expand its footprint by encouraging other entrepreneurs to look at Hero dealerships as a profitable business, it added.

