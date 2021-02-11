Left Menu

Hero Electric creates new logistics arrangement for customers in eastern, north-eastern India

EV maker Hero Electric on Thursday said it has created of a new hub-and-spoke logistics arrangement for serving its customers in the eastern and north-eastern region of the country.Under this, the company has set up a fully integrated storage and handling facility at Patna, which will serve as the hub, initially catering over 80 dealers and later expanded to spare and warranty parts, Hero Electric said in a release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:29 IST
Hero Electric creates new logistics arrangement for customers in eastern, north-eastern India
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

EV maker Hero Electric on Thursday said it has created of a new hub-and-spoke logistics arrangement for serving its customers in the eastern and north-eastern region of the country.

Under this, the company has set up a fully integrated storage and handling facility at Patna, which will serve as the hub, initially catering over 80 dealers and later expanded to spare and warranty parts, Hero Electric said in a release. Besides, the new facility, which will cater to customers across Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and north-east region, will also train professionals ensuring the highest levels of after-sales service and solutions to the existing customers, it added.

The EV maker already has two such strategic facilities, one each in Ludhiana (Punjab) and Hosur (Tamil Nadu). The setting of a hub at Patna is another step forward in Hero Electric's plan for expansion to ensure maximum penetration across the length and breadth of the country, the company said. ''With the doubling of capacity at the plant, and the three strategically located 'hub and spoke' distribution arrangements, we will now be able to reach the customers in the farthest corner of the country,'' said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric India. The company said the move is in line with the government's vision to promote and foster the adoption of electric mobility in India. The company will further invest in R&D to introduce technologically advanced products that India needs in order to make the switch from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

The new ''hub and spoke'' logistics arrangement has been put in place to fulfil customers' choice of a particular model and colour in the shortest possible time, it said, adding that the hub has been created through a large, fully integrated storage and handling facility at Patna with real time connectivity to the manufacturing unit. The strategic location of the facility ensures intelligent connectivity and infrastructure for the company through road from the manufacturing plant located in Ludhiana. The warehouse will further serve as a strategic hub to ensure deliveries and sale of spare and warranty parts to dealers and other service centres located in the region, Hero Electric said in the release. With this, the company also aims to expand its footprint by encouraging other entrepreneurs to look at Hero dealerships as a profitable business, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU close to seal supply deal with Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines - sources

The European Union could sign a supply deal with Novavax this week or next for the U.S. companys COVID-19 vaccine candidate, two EU officials involved in the talks with the firm said. The EU concluded in December preliminary negotiations wi...

AstraZeneca expects COVID-19 vaccine capacity of 200 mln a month by April

AstraZeneca expects to produce more than 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine - developed with Oxford University - this month, ramping up to more than 200 million a month by April, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday.Mene Pa...

Priyanka takes holy dip in Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, performs puja

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a holy dip at the Sangam in Allahabad on Mauni Amavasya and performed a puja. The Congress leader, who arrived here in the morning, reached the Sangam, a confluence of the Ga...

Women's rights activist charged for role in Polish protests

A leader of the Polish Womens Strike, the movement that has led mass nationwide protests against a near total abortion ban in Poland, has been charged with criminal felonies. Marta Lempart told The Associated Press on Thursday that she was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021