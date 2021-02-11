Left Menu

FTSE 100 gains on upbeat AstraZeneca results; Beverage makers jump

London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by upbeat quarterly earnings reports from drugmaker AstraZeneca and soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC, while information group Relx jumped after it said it would raise its dividend. AstraZeneca gained 1.7% and was the top boost to the FTSE 100 after it beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter product sales and also forecast revenue growth in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:07 IST
FTSE 100 gains on upbeat AstraZeneca results; Beverage makers jump

London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by upbeat quarterly earnings reports from drugmaker AstraZeneca and soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC, while information group Relx jumped after it said it would raise its dividend.

AstraZeneca gained 1.7% and was the top boost to the FTSE 100 after it beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter product sales and also forecast revenue growth in 2021. The blue-chip index rose 0.3% with beverage makers leading gains after shares of soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC jumped 5% on forecasting revenue recovery in 2021.

The mid-cap index added 0.1%. "Constant liquidity infusion by central banks is continuing to help support equities, in addition to the hope and optimism among investors that the vaccine roll-outs will help the economy get back on track," said Keith Temperton, sales trader at Forte Securities.

Weighing on sentiment was a sharp drop in Britain's housing market in January as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown and a tax break for buyers neared its expiry, according to a survey. Real estate stocks dropped 0.7%.

A raft of global stimulus has helped the FTSE 100 rebound nearly 30% from a coronavirus-induced crash in March 2020, but the index is still about 15% below its highest level last year, underperforming its European and U.S. peers. Relx gained 1.5% after the European information business provider planned to raise its dividend by 3%.

Retailer Ted Baker plunged 7% on reporting a 47% fall in fourth-quarter revenue, as stores in Britain were shut during the latest lockdown and due to weak demand during the Christmas season. Royal Mail was up 6.7% after its quarterly revenue jumped 20%, while the company also forecast an annual profit of more than 500 million pounds ($692.20 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal polls to be fought between Modi's "Vikas" and Mamata's "Vinash" models: Shah

Branding West BengalChief Minister Mamata Banerjee a failed administrator, UnionHome Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the upcoming assemblyelections in the state will be a contest between NarendraModis development model and her destruction ...

German businesses dismayed by further lockdown extension

The German business community expressed consternation on Thursday after Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders agreed to extend the coronavirus lockdown until March 7.Under the agreement reached on Wednesday, hair salons will be allo...

Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 vaccine registration in Ukraine on Thursday -TV

Pfizer plans to file the registration application for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian television quoted a health ministry official as saying.Ukraines authorities have said the country expects to receive its fir...

EU close to seal supply deal with Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines - sources

The European Union could sign a supply deal with Novavax this week or next for the U.S. companys COVID-19 vaccine candidate, two EU officials involved in the talks with the firm said. The EU concluded in December preliminary negotiations wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021